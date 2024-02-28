Podcast reveals ‘brains behind brands’

Stuart Bramley in his new podcast studio

A SUCCESSFUL Tyneside entrepreneur has launched a new podcast which will share the secrets and stories of some of the region’s leading business leaders.

Stuart Bramley, founder and CEO of MIRA Marketing, has launched the new weekly podcast, Brains Behind Brands, aimed at helping business owners through advice and anecdotes from local business owners.

The podcasts are recorded every Friday in a new studio, purpose-built by Stuart at MIRA’s Hoults Yard offices. MIRA is a full service digital marketing agency, specialising in pay-per-click, email marketing, social media and conversion rate optimisation (CRO).

Stuart said: “I’m thrilled to be launching this podcast as I believe it’s a fantastic way to share the stories of successful business owners and entrepreneurs.

“I’m passionate about helping businesses grow, and this podcast is a great platform to share valuable insights and strategies with others, whether they are on their journey as a start-up or are established business owners.

“The podcast is inspired by Steve Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO podcast, often cited as the most influential business podcast. However, I was looking for, but couldn’t find, a podcast focusing on the business owner and brand – so I decided to produce one myself.”

The first episode of Brains Behind Brands features hugely successful serial Tyneside entrepreneur Rez Gachcar, the brains behind portable pet washer business Mud Daddy, and more recently Go Nok Nok, a storage system aiming to disrupt how packages are delivered.

“Our first episode is a great example of what we’re trying to do and Raz is brilliant – giving real, practical and meaningful advice to entrepreneurs and business owners by those who have already ‘been there and done that.’

“The podcast will address how business owners started off, what ups and downs they’ve had, what has contributed to their success and what advice they would give to business owners or startups.

“The show is aimed at anyone looking to unlock the secrets of success within the business world. Brains Behind Brands takes listeners on a journey through the minds of successful entrepreneurs and business owners, revealing the strategies, challenges, and insights that have led them to the top.”

Charlie Hoult, of Hoults Yard parent company Hyhubs, has been asked to join Stuart on his podcast, too. “I have a background in branding, so it’s exciting to be on Stuart’s radar – I can’t wait to discuss how we’ve developed Hoults Yard over the years and what we’re thinking about now, with regard to hybrid working,” he said

Brains Behind Brands is available on Spotify, Youtube and Apple Podcasts – search Brains Behind Brands.

Established in 2018, MIRA’s range of regional, national and international clients has increased significantly over the last year. For more information about MIRA, go to www.miramarketing.co.uk.

For more information on Hoults Yard or HyHubs, log on to www.hyhubs.com..