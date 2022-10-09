GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN – 31 August 2022. Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car company, has seen overwhelming response in build slot reservations for the Polestar 6 LA Concept edition that was announced on 16 August.

Combined with a public debut of the electric roadster concept in North America at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering and Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance events in California, all 500 build slots were reserved online within a week of the production announcement*.

Expected to launch in 2026, the Polestar 6 LA Concept edition is an exclusive initial version of Polestar 6 that will be available in the unique Sky blue exterior – and feature many other key elements – of the Polestar O₂ concept car first shown in March 2022. Only 500 will be produced.

“The high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sportscar arena,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads.”

Responding to the strong demand for Polestar 6, the company plans to open reservations on build slots for regular versions of Polestar 6 later in 2022, which will be produced after the initial 500 LA Concept edition cars have been built.

With Polestar 6 now included in its portfolio, Polestar plans to launch four new EVs within five years – stronger and faster than any other EV start-up on the market today. This begins with the world debut of the company’s first electric performance SUV – Polestar 3 – in October 2022. Polestar 3 is planned to be followed by the Polestar 4 electric performance SUV coupe in 2023 and Polestar 5, the electric performance 4-door GT based on the Precept concept car, in 2024.