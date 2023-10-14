Polestar Design Contest 2022 winner unveiled as full-size model alongside Hot Wheels collaboration

Polestar has brought the winning design from the latest Polestar Design Contest to life as a 1:1 scale model, presented in Munich during IAA 2023.

At the same time, Polestar is kicking off a partnership with Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand, starting with Hot Wheels providing the inspiration for the next Polestar Design Contest that references the innovative and outrageous designs from the American brand’s 55-year history, and expanding with Polestar’s production vehicles being immortalised as Hot Wheels and Matchbox collectibles in the future.

The ‘Polestar Synergy’ electric fantasy supercar combines three winning designs which took the honours in the latest competition from a field of over 600 entries. Entrants responded to a brief to design a Polestar vehicle centred around the experience of performance, providing an advanced technical story that enables this in a sustainable way. After shortlisting ten designs, the judging panel selected two exterior winners and one interior winner – a first for the competition. The resulting Polestar Synergy is the product of over six months of collaboration between the winners and the Polestar Design team to turn three distinct dreams into one cohesive reality.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments: “Congratulations to the winners; their vision and the teamwork with our designers has resulted in a truly gorgeous car. The collaboration with Mattel for next year’s Polestar Design Contest and the forthcoming scale models of our production cars will bring the Polestar brand and this groundbreaking competition to an even wider audience. All of this proves that electric vehicles – in reality or as toys – can be just as, if not more, exciting than their ICE equivalents.”

Roberto Stanichi, SVP and Global Head of Vehicles at Mattel, says: “Just as Polestar is redefining the boundaries of electric performance and automotive innovation, Hot Wheels has consistently pushed the limits of imagination and design, and we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Polestar starting with this year’s Design Contest winner. This collaboration celebrates the essence of Hot Wheels: hard-fought determination, grit and passion that pushes the boundaries of auto design. We can’t wait to see the concepts for next year’s Challenge.”

The final design of the fantasy supercar is inspired by nature and emotional durability, featuring a single-seat floating interior design with control at its core. It is being exhibited at the Polestar Space in Munich during IAA 2023 before visiting other Polestar locations in the future.

Maximillian Missoni, Polestar’s Head of Design, comments: “This year, the story is as much about collaboration as performance. I’m proud that the team were able to guide and support the winners to realising their dream as a full-scale model. It’s not often student designers receive such exposure at the start of their career, something the Polestar Design Community on Instagram does so well, amplified this year by the 1:1 scale model and its planned tour of Polestar locations around the world.”

Both winning exterior designers, Devashish Deshmukh and Swapnil Desai, are based in Paris, France. Deshmukh’s design focused on hollowed-out volumes, inspired by a hammerhead shark, while Desai’s design was themed around emotional durability with technical upgradability and materials that age gracefully over time. The interior designer, China-based Yingxiang Li, created a cabin with a performance-orientated seating position that offers a new experience focused on “floating comfort and control”.

Combined, the car is a true realisation of Polestar’s key performance values. But, standing just 1.07 metres tall and 4.56 metres long, the car exhibits proportions and details not yet seen from the brand to create a stunning supercar silhouette, proving electric supercars can be as exciting as internal combustion supercars.

After its debut in Munich, the 1:1 scale model will make its way to the US and begin its tour as a feature model at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in El Segundo, California, from 7 October 2023, before making other appearances at Polestar locations around the country.

In traditional recognition of extraordinary talent, Kamil Kozik from Poland was highly commended in the contest for his sustainability-focused performance go kart with pared back structure and the option to become part of a local power grid when not in use.

Full details of the next Polestar Design Contest will be announced in due course.