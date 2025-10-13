Polestar reports 36% global retail sales growth for the first nine months of 2025 and is fastest growing premium brand in the UK

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN – 9 October 2025. – Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) global retail sales amounted to an estimated 14,192 cars in Q3 2025, up 13% versus Q3 2024. For the first nine months of the year, retail sales approximated 44,482 cars, a growth of 36% compared to the same period last year.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “The third quarter saw continued growth, and we have now sold as many cars as in the whole of 2024. Despite continued external headwinds and challenging market conditions, our line-up and strong order intake provide a solid basis for growth in the fourth quarter.”

Breakdown of global retail sales volumes:

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change (%) Retail sales volumes 14,192 12,548 13%

Q1-Q3 2025 Q1-Q3 2024 Change (%) Retail sales volumes 44,482 32,595 36%

Polestar expects to publish select results for the third quarter 2025 and hold an analyst conference call on 12 November 2025.

UK

Polestar UK continues to be the fastest growing premium brand in the UK after a record-breaking September retailing 2758 cars.

Polestar UK Managing Director, Matt Galvin commented: “We continue to nurture our growth in the UK market through expansion of our retailer network where we now have 14 Spaces across the country. The introduction of Polestar 3 and 4 has really captured the interests of our customers – those searching for something with striking design and innovative technology.

“The recent introduction of Polestar 3 2026 model year with 800 volt electrical architecture means customers will have even more performance and faster charging as we go into next year.”