Bentley Fragrances introduces Become Zenith

The latest addition to Bentley Fragrances’ portfolio, driven by fearless ambition to push the boundaries of scent

A fresh, sophisticated blend, crafted by master perfumer Violaine Collas

The fragrance opens with notes of violet leaf, cardamom and cocoa, evolves into a leather, papyrus and patchouli gayo heart, and settles into a warm base of vanilla, sublimolide and ambergris

(Crewe, 9 October 2025) Bentley Fragrances announces the launch of Bentley Become Zenith, the newest fragrance in the Bentley Become collection. Guided by the spirit of ambition and discovery, Become Zenith embodies Bentley’s vision of modern luxury: timeless craftsmanship, innovation and sustainability.

For the relentless adventurers

Become Zenith follows the successful debut of Bentley Become in 2024, which marked a bold new direction for Bentley Fragrances with a visionary design language and daring olfactory profile. While Become invites individuals to embrace authenticity and “unfold their story”, Become Zenith helps them to elevate that journey further, encouraging wearers to express themselves with confidence.

A scent created for those who aspire to reach their summit, it invites the wearers to pursue bold ambitions with purpose and conviction.

The fragrance was crafted by Violaine Collas, a perfumer celebrated for her refined and expressive creations. With Become Zenith, Collas has composed a fragrance that balances a fresh scent with strength, elegance with depth, a creation that embodies refined ambition.

The scent

The fragrance opens with a vibrant burst of violet leaf, fresh and airy, heightened by the sweet spice of cardamom and the richness of cocoa. At its heart, a refined blend of soft leather, smoky papyrus, and earthy patchouli brings depth and strength. Finally, smooth vanilla, ‘sublimolide’ – a captivating macrocyclic musk – and sensual ambergris unfold into a warm, enveloping trail – a second-skin scent that lingers with quiet confidence.

Fragrance notes:

Top: Violet Leaf, Cardamom, Cocoa

Heart: Leather, Papyrus, Patchouli Gayo

Base: Vanilla, Sublimolide, Ambergris

Design and sustainability

Bentley Become Zenith continues the marque’s commitment to timeless craftsmanship and sustainable luxury. The sculptural bottle of the original Become is reinterpreted in a striking purple gradient, symbolising unstoppable energy and ambition.

The bottle contains 11 per cent post-consumer recycled glass, 100 per cent recyclable aluminium cap, a biodegradable colour gradient finish and a fully recyclable carton.

Availability

Bentley Become Zenith Eau de Parfum is offered in a 100ml bottle, with recommended retail prices as follows:

EUR 95

USD 99

CHF 95

GBP 80

Available now at shop.benleymotors.com