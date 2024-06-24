Premier League Transfer Rumors and Deals: June 2024

As the summer transfer window opens, Premier League clubs are actively looking to bolster their squads ahead of the 2024-25 season. Here’s a roundup of the latest transfer rumors and confirmed deals:

Arsenal’s Transfer Activity

Arsenal is in the spotlight with several key moves. They are reportedly working on a player-plus-cash deal for Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and are close to signing Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting Lisbon​ (NBC Sports)​​ (90min.com)​. Arsenal has also released multiple players, including Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares​ (Sky Sports)​.

Manchester United’s Plans

Manchester United is linked with Lille’s Jonathan David, aiming to add firepower to their attack. There’s also a buzz about a €10m move for a midfielder compared to N’Golo Kante. Additionally, Mason Greenwood might be sold to Lazio for £30m​ (Soccer Transfer Values)​​ (90min.com)​. The club has released Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and Alvaro Fernandez as part of their squad reshuffle​ (Sky Sports)​.

Chelsea’s Strategic Moves

Chelsea continues its strategy of acquiring young talent, with talks ongoing for a teenage defender from Boca Juniors. They have signed Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham and Estevao Willian from Palmeiras. Notable departures include Thiago Silva and Lewis Hall​ (NBC Sports)​​ (90min.com)​​ (Sky Sports)​.

Liverpool’s Interests

Liverpool is reportedly chasing Turkish prodigy Arda Guler, dubbed the “Turkish Messi”​ (90min.com)​. Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara have been released, and Calvin Ramsay has gone on loan to Wigan​ (Sky Sports)​.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Reinforcements

Tottenham’s bid for Ivan Toney was rejected, but they secured Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and signed Lucas Bergvall from Djurgarden. Key exits include Eric Dier to Bayern Munich and Ivan Perisic to Hajduk Split​ (NBC Sports)​​ (90min.com)​.

Newcastle United’s Additions

Newcastle has been active, signing Lewis Hall from Chelsea and Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth on a free transfer. They have released several players, including Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie​ (NBC Sports)​​ (Sky Sports)​.

Other Notable Transfers

Aston Villa : Signed Lewis Dobbin from Everton and sold Morgan Sanson to Nice​ ( NBC Sports ) ( Sky Sports )

: Signed Lewis Dobbin from Everton and sold Morgan Sanson to Nice​ Bournemouth : Added Luis Sinisterra from Leeds and Enes Unal from Getafe​ ( Sky Sports )

: Added Luis Sinisterra from Leeds and Enes Unal from Getafe​ Brentford: Acquired Igor Thiago from Club Brugge​ ( Sky Sports )

As the transfer window progresses, expect more deals and rumors to unfold, keeping fans on their toes. For the most up-to-date information, follow comprehensive coverage on platforms like Sky Sports and 90min​ (90min.com)​​ (Sky Sports)​.