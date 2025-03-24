Cheltenham Festival: Breaking down the 2025 Gold Cup

(Stock ID: 354066)

After four days of exhilarating action, upsets and memorable victories, it all boiled down to the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival on March 14. Almost every pundit, punter and racing tips website had backed Galopin Des Champs to make history and secure a third successive victory, but Gavin Cromwell and JP McManus threw a spanner in the mix late on.

Inothewayurthinkin was supplemented for the race at a costly £25,000 just six days before the Festival’s showpiece race, but it proved to be a stroke of genius from the seven-year-old’s connections—as he ran on for an emphatic victory under Mark Walsh, delivering McManus his first Gold Cup success since Synchronised in 2012.

With that said, let’s break down the dramatic seven minutes that unfolded at Prestbury Park—looking at key moments in the race, and how Inothewayurthinkin caused one of the biggest upsets of the week when denying Galopin Des Champs a place in the history books.

Early stages

Ahoy Senor set a steady pace as the tapes were raised, reaching the first fence in front with Banbridge to his left and Gentlemansgame to the right. The Real Whacker made an early mistake, while Galopin Des Champs settled in mid-field with Inotherwayurthinkin on his tail but not fluent.

The cracks in the defending champions’ armour perhaps started to appear as early as jumps three and four, as he jumped out to the right at the third before making another mistake at the water jump when landing rather sharply and at an angle.

Middle stages

Monty’s Star, racing in touch with the leaders, made a bad mistake at the ninth obstacle and nearly lost 2022 Gold Cup-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore—who did exceptionally well to hold onto the reins and keep going in the race without losing much ground.

Ahoy Senor continued to lead as the field passed the grandstand to an echoing roar with a circuit to go. Gentlemansgame and The Real Whacker were in pursuit, followed by Banbridge, Monty’s Star and Galopin Des Champs. McManus’ duo were behind, with Royale Pagaille somewhat detached.

The drama unfolded at the 15th fence when Ahoy Senor’s iffy jumping finally proved costly. Lucinda Russell’s mount dived at it and took a tumble, hampering several runners—including Galopin Des Champs, who was forced to jink out to the right.

Closing stages

Climbing to the top of the hill, Galopin Des Champs started to look more like his usual self under Paul Townend—creeping through the field and settling in behind Gentlemansgame and The Real Whacker over a couple of obstacles.

Freewheeling down to three out, the noise from the crowd was deafening as the dual winner started to dispute the lead with Gentlemansgame. Toward the second last, Galopin Des Champs breezed to the front, but Inothewayurthink was chasing and travelling better.

Cromwell’s runner nosed in front just ahead of the last, jumping into a clear lead and raced toward the line for a clear win over Galopin Des Champs—beating Willie Mullins’ stable star by a commanding six lengths.

“I’m dancing inside, it’s brilliant. I can’t believe it,” winning rider Walsh said. “I’m absolutely speechless. He was hanging in all the time that he was flat out, he’s such a good horse.

“He has grown up in the last year. Gavin is a genius to have him spot on for today.

“He is a homebred too which makes it extra special.”

Cromwell added: “I never thought I would have a horse good enough to run in the Gold Cup, let alone win.”

“A huge thank you to JP and Noreen – to have horses like this is unbelievable. Thanks to them for having the confidence to supplement him.”