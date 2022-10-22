Teesside Park is set to welcome premium fashion brand, Tessuti, when it opens its doors to fashion-forward Teessiders next summer.

Opening in Summer 2023, the store will showcase over 100 men’s, women’s and kid’s designer collections. From its new home in the unit previously occupied by H&M, the store will offer brands including Hugo Boss, Emporio Armani, Billionaire Boys Club, PS Paul Smith and Polo Ralph Lauren, alongside a number of other luxury fashion collections.

Catherine Furlong, centre director at Teesside Park, said: “We are delighted to share the news of Tessuti opening at Teesside Park next year, giving our fashion-conscious shoppers even more choice when it comes to brands and designers.

“Along with the exciting collections the store will offer, a number of new job roles will be created for the local community. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming Tessuti and its team to the centre and we know our customers are too.”

James Air, Head of Group Acquisitions at Tessuti, commented: “Teeside Park is one of the best Shopping Parks in the UK and was a natural fit for Tessuti. We have a variety of other exciting openings coming in key locations and are particularly pleased to be opening a large store here with our market leading premium fitout”.

Tessuti will join an existing line up of fashion retailers at Teesside Park, including JD, River Island, Next, Schuh, New Look, Moss Bros., and more. The centre also features a great range of leisure, food and drink offerings, including Hollywood Bowl, Five Guys, Nando’s and Tim Hortons, making for a great day out with family or friends.

Teesside Park is open 9am – 8pm on weekdays, 9am – 7pm on Saturdays and 11am – 5pm on Sundays. For more information about planning a trip to Teesside Park, please visit www.teessideshopping.com.