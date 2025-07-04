Royal Observatory Greenwich Celebrates 350 Years with New Timepiece from Camden Watch Company

This year the Royal Observatory Greenwich is celebrating 350 years of existence. It was on 22 June 1675 King Charles II established the Observatory and then on 10th August that same year the foundation stone was laid on the site of Greenwich Castle.

John Flamsteed was appointed as the first Astronomer Royal by King Charles II in 1675 to create an accurate map of the night sky which could be used to help determine longitude and improve navigation at sea.

Christopher Wren best known as the architect of St Paul’s Cathedral, was tasked with designing the Royal Observatory along with his assistant Robert Hooke.

Astronomy and time are inextricably linked. By tracking the movement of the stars, astronomers can use the sky like a giant clock and ensure accurate time here on Earth.

As the Royal Observatory built a reputation for navigation and astronomy, it also established itself as a centre for measuring and sharing time.

In 1821 the Observatory became the testing centre for marine chronometers used by the Royal Navy. Then in 1833 the Greenwich Time Ball was installed by John Pond, the sixth Astronomer Royal, on the roof of Flamsteed House.

British independent watchmakers The Camden Watch Company have teamed up with The Royal Observatory again (first time was with the GMT watch) to create a special timepiece commemorating this anniversary.

Available in nine variations (different styles of straps matched with the different cases), The Camden Watch Company No.27 Moonphase Edition is a tribute to the Victorians’ fascination with the night sky and as they describe it, “a love letter to their endless curiosity about the cosmos.”

The watch features a shimmering dial mirroring the stars scattered across the midnight sky, while the moonphase function accurately tracks the lunar cycle, reflecting the moon’s changing shape as it moves through its phases and above the moonphase opening section the words Royal Observatory Greenwich appear. This unisex timepiece comes in either a stainless steel case or a black ion-plated stainless steel case as well as various coloured leather straps or a mesh strap. There is also a vegan strap option available.

Anneke Short, Co-Founder and Designer of The Camden Watch Company says: “We’re so happy with this watch, the moonphase is such a poetic complication, and it is a great addition to the Camden family.”