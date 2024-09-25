Prepare now for new workplace regulations

Rebecca Iles (left) and Sasha Warr of Outsourced HR

A firm of HR specialists is helping the region’s businesses get ready for new workplace legislation, due to come into effect on 26th October. The Worker Protection Act 2023, an amendment to The Equality Act 2010, requires every employer to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.

Outsourced HR is offering half day training courses to business leaders and managers to ensure they, and in turn their staff, are fully aware of what the new legislation means to every person in the workplace. The first of these events will take place on Monday 14th October. Sasha Warr, director of Outsourced HR, commented: “This new legislation impacts every person in the workplace, not just business leaders. We’ve known for some time now that employers should be embracing diversity and inclusion, but this legislation represents a considerable change for companies. We now have quite a tight deadline for leaders to prepare themselves and their staff. It’s vital that information is given to all employees, that relevant policies are updated and that staff have seen these new policies.

“We’ve prepared a half day training course to take away ‘the unknown’ and help business leaders be confident. Every training session we hold is designed to be lively, interactive and relevant; in this one we will be giving attendees information and strategies they can take away and implement straight away.”

Employers who fail to take the appropriate steps risk a compensation uplift of up to 25% in the event of a successful claim against them. Sasha added: “Compensation awards for harassment claims are uncapped, which means there could be a high cost for a company which fails to comply with this new requirement.”

Outsourced HR will be running training courses at Business Central in Darlington on Monday 14th October, and Tuesday 19th November, with future dates to be added. Alternatively, the team is available to run bespoke inhouse courses if more suitable. To discuss a training place, or enquire about bespoke training, please email hello@outsourcedhrltd.co.uk

Outsourced HR is a Tees Valley based HR consultancy. The team combines a wealth of commercial awareness and understanding with over six decades of combined HR experience, working in businesses of all sizes, from SMEs to household names.