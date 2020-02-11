Local financial investment company, Three Counties Limited, has started 2020 with something to celebrate, having been awarded corporate Chartered status from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), the professional body for Insurance and Personal Finance.

Three Counties, which has a successful history of providing financial advice dating back over 30 years, is based on the Lambton Park Estate, Bournmoor, County Durham.

To achieve this respected award, firms are required to demonstrate and adhere to the CIIs Code of Ethics and professional values. The team at Three Counties have now joined the select group of less than 1,000 firms across the UK that meet the strict standards, reflecting their ongoing commitment to developing their employees’ skills and knowledge, putting customers’ interests first and also supporting broader initiatives that focus on serving the wider society.

Three Counties Director Corryn Wild said, “We have always taken pride to make sure we understand every one of our clients, their circumstances, their hopes, plans and aspirations.

“The trust clients place in us to handle their finances on their behalf is never taken for granted and we are delighted that our Chartered status will reinforce this trust as well as provide prospective clients with the assurance that we will always act in their best interests.”

Three Counties were recently purchased by Greaves West & Ayre, one of the region’s leading Chartered accountancy practices.

Corryn continued, “Being awarded corporate Chartered status underlines the high standards of excellence and professionalism we always set ourselves. It aligns our future alongside Greaves West & Ayre as fellow Chartered professionals with an unwavering focus for professional development and good practice.”

Photo: Corryn Wild

Three Counties was formed in 1989 and provides a full range of independent financial adviser (IFA) services for both private clients and companies.

Based on Bournmoor, County Durham, Three Counties IFA services include financial planning, wealth management, strategic investment advice, pensions, protection and taxation.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is the professional body dedicated to building public trust in the insurance and financial planning profession