Pricing starts at £23,610* for new Caddy passenger carrying models

New model available in standard, Maxi, Life and Maxi Life versions

Caddy features three seats across the second row with two additional third row seats in Maxi form

New driver assistance systems offered as standard

Milton Keynes, UK – Pricing for the Volkswagen Caddy passenger carrying vehicle has been announced, with the fifth-generation model starting from £23,610*.

The new passenger-carrying Caddy is available in standard wheelbase and the longer Maxi size, as well as in higher-specification Caddy Life and Caddy Maxi Life form. This is in addition to the Caddy Cargo panel van, which starts from £17,800**.

The fifth-generation Caddy has been redesigned from the ground up, with increased space, more efficient engine options, additional driver assistance systems to improve safety and a new connected cabin to turn the vehicle into a smartphone on wheels.

Practicality

The Caddy and Caddy Life models features a two-seat bench and a single seat in the second row, with two additional seats in the third row for both Maxi versions. The passenger area is equipped with a 12v socket, five standard interior lights, carpet floor, fixed side windows, heated rear windows, a sliding trunk cover and a windowed tailgate.

As standard, the Caddy driver cabin features new switchgear including electronic handbrake with auto hold function, cruise control with speed limiter and audio controls. Electric windows, height adjustable-driving seat and a new multi-function steering wheel are also standard across the range, along with air conditioning and two cup holders in the centre console.

Caddy Life adds drawers under both front seats, a removable waste bin, a leather multi-function steering wheel and adjustable lumbar support in the front seats.

Connectivity

The Caddy features a completely new cabin, with Bluetooth and DAB digital radio as standard. A 6.5-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system is available on Caddy with Caddy Life featuring a larger 8.25-inch screen and App Connect. A larger 10-inch Discover Media satellite navigation system, along with voice control and a fully Digital Cockpit is offered as an option on Caddy Life.

For the first time, Caddy is equipped with an ‘always connected’, integrated eSIM, which allows infotainment systems to access mobile online services and functions of ‘We Connect’.

Driver Assistance Systems

The fifth-generation Caddy is equipped with a host of driver assistance systems as standard, including Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, lane keep assist and a driver alert system. New Caddy also features eSIM technology, which means the vehicle can automatically make eCalls to emergency services in the event of an accident.

Engines and Powertrain

The Caddy and Caddy Maxi are available with three powertrains; 2.0 TDI 102 PS with 6-speed manual gearbox, 2.0 TDI 122 PS with 7-speed DSG, and a 1.5 TSI 114 PS with 6-speed manual.

Caddy Life and Caddy Maxi Life adds the option of the 2.0 TDI 122 PS with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.5 TSI 114 PS is only offered with a 7-speed DSG transmission.

Pricing*

Prices start at £23,610 for the entry-level 1.5 TSI 114 PS Caddy with the Caddy Maxi starting from £24,930.

The Caddy Life is priced from £27,420 for the 2.0 TDI 102 PS model while the Maxi Life starts at £28,740. The top of the range 2.0 TDI 122 PS Caddy Maxi Life version is priced at £31,884.

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.