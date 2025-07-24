PRIDE IN SOUTH TYNESIDE GOES OUT WITH A BANG – AND A BARK…

THE FINAL events of this year’s Pride In South Tyneside will end with a spectacular weekend packed with processions and pooches.

On Saturday 26 July Pride In Hebburn will return for its second year and this time round will feature the borough’s very first Pride march.

The event also coincides with a historic occasion as it marks 55 years since the first Pride marches took place in the USA, commemorating the one year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

People from across the borough are being invited to show their support and join in the fun.

Anyone wanting to participate is asked to meet at 10am between ASDA and the Iona Club ready for a 10.30am start.

From 10am until 4pm Hebburn Town Centre will be hosting a full day of celebration, with market stalls, fun events for youngsters and a stage with performances by local acts.

Charity Out North East, which organises Pride In South Tyneside, has partnered with community events company,4Hebburn, to deliver the day’s programme.

Peter Darrant of Out North East said he was delighted that Pride In Hebburn was returning.

“We had an amazing day last year and we’re looking forward to doing it all again this weekend,” he said.

“Being able to host South Tyneside’s very first Pride march is fantastic and we hope that both the LGBTQ+ community and our allies will come along and support it.”

On Sunday Pride In South Tyneside’s attention turns to four legged friends, where Pride Pooches – sponsored by train company, Lumo – takes place at Jarrow’s West Park.

Between noon and 4pm visitors can enjoy a range of market stalls, family-friendly activities, face painting and inflatables – along with the competition arena where dogs can put their best paw forward.

Categories include the waggiest tail, best fancy dress, best dressed dog and owner, handsomest dog, prettiest bitch and the pooch the judges would like to take home.

There is plenty of space for dogs to be exercised but they need to be kept on a lead in public areas.

“This is the final weekend of what has been a brilliant Pride In South Tyneside and we really want to make it memorable,” said Peter.

“We’re looking forward to people – and pets – turning out in force to enjoy these last events.”

Full details of the weekend’s activities are available at www.outnortheast.org.uk