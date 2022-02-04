Hadrian Healthcare chairman Ian Watson and Managing Director Jas Gill recently met on site with the partners supporting the development of the new £15million luxury care home project, The Mill House, in Skipton.

Ian, Jas and senior representatives from Walter Thompson Contractors Ltd, ARP Design and Bernard Interiors took the opportunity to tour the development of the ‘five star’ luxury care home on Sackville Street.

The Mill House is expected to be completed in January 2023 and, in addition to the significant investment in the local economy, the development will create up to 100 new jobs.

Ian Watson said: “It was good to see how the site is really starting to come together. Our partners are the best in their respective fields, and it is easy to envisage the superb quality and luxury our newest home will offer.

“The Mill House is in an amazing location overlooking the canal, and is close to local amenities and shops, as well as the town centre. In addition to creating stunning landscaped garden terraces for our residents to enjoy being outdoors, we even have plans to include regular summer outings on the canal in a dedicated canal boat.”

Overlooking the Leeds & Liverpool Canal, The Mill House will offer 86 suites for residential care, together with the company’s specialist ‘Chesters’ accommodation, which has been specially designed by the experts at Hadrian Healthcare to provide a luxurious, safe and stimulating environment for people with dementia.

Accommodation will be arranged in small living groups to help create a ‘home-from-home’ feeling. There will also be respite care available for those who need a short break away from their home or convalescence after hospital treatment.

In addition, there will be eight beautifully appointed supported living apartments in the attached Mill Lodge, for people wishing to maintain a more independent lifestyle, whilst having the benefit of all the support and services provided within The Mill House. These will include hairdressing and beauty treatments in the beauty salon, restaurant and bistros, a traditional style tearoom and bar, and a retail area selling a wide range of products.

The company sold five of its Manor House homes in Yorkshire and County Durham in 2019. It now operates two North East homes, both rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission; the Manor Houses at Gosforth and Whickham.