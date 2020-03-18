AN event aimed at testing hundreds of men for prostate cancer has had to be postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Darlington Lions Club had been planning the free event for Saturday, May 16, at the Freemasons Hall in the town.

Men over 40 were to be offered the chance to have a simple prostate-specific-antigen (PSA) test, administered by retired eurologist David Baxter-Smith, with nurses from Darlington Memorial Hospital and Marie Curie giving their services for free.

Between 700 and 1,000 men were expected to turn up for the tests, which cost £15 a time. Although the Lions were prepared to cover the cost from their charity reserves, they had also made an appeal to businesses for financial support.

However, the event has now been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A club spokesman said everyone who has registered should soon receive an e-mail confirming the postponement.

“When it is appropriate to proceed further, we will be back in touch with them to re allocate slots on a new date,” said the spokesman.

“Darlington Lions Club regret the need to take this action but feel it is entirely the appropriate thing to do in the light of the current and ever-changing virus management situation.”