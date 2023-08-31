PSYCHO PATH PROMISES THE SCARIEST YEAR YET…

A NORTH EAST scream park – officially named the best in the UK – is getting ready to open its doors this autumn, with more scares than ever before.

Psycho Path which runs at Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield, is gearing up for another season of terrifying experiences with the return of much loved attractions and a whole host of new offerings.

Brave visitors this year can take part in The Hunt, endure Crawl Space and watch the live immersive theatre performance Doll House.

The team has also produced its very own horror short film which has been entered into a number of film festivals and will be available to view at the new Psycho Cinema.

Along with the new attractions, there will be the return of all the favourites including the terrifying maze, I Scream, Psycho City, Corn-ered, Isolation, Thunder Dome and the pirate ship, Cutthroat Island.

Live entertainment will feature throughout and organisers have also introduced the all new Blood Bath Bar a well as the regular Wolf Bar and RIP VIP terrace.

Top food traders will be in evidence once again, with a number of insta spots for taking horrific pictures as a ghastly, ghostly reminder of the evening.

Christiano Crawford, one of the directors and creators of Psycho Path, believes this year is going to be spectacular.

“We are very proud of the fact that every year Psycho Path has got bigger and better and that we have always added new features to keep it fresh,” he said.

“But this time we have really gone all out and added four amazing new experiences which we believe everyone will absolutely be blown away by.

“Winning the title of Best Scream Park in the UK earlier this year was incredible and we needed to ensure that we continue to grow Psycho Path.

“We’ve certainly pulled out all the stops this time round and can’t wait for people to see it.”

Pyscho Path 2023 opens on 29 September and then will run every Friday and Saturday night until 28 October. It will then run from Sunday October 29 to Tuesday October 31.

This year there will also be two family friendly events – which includes the return of the popular Family Fright Fest and Pumpkin Patch, where youngsters can pick their own pumpkin and enjoy a range of other entertainment.

Tickets are now on sale at www.psycho-path.co.uk

