R Place to Sangeeta’s Place

Local Cafes Collaborate to Sweeten Newcastle Quays Outlet Centre

In celebration of International Women’s Day, a delightful collaboration between two local cafes is set to sweeten two local businesses.

Emily Cromarty and Rachel Holmes, co-owners of the artesian R Place Cafe in North Shields, have joined forces with Sangeeta Chopra, owner of Namaste Taste of India Cafe in the Newcastle Quays Outlet Centre. The collaboration aims to bring a delightful array of handmade cakes and treats to the heart of the revamped Outlet Centre.

The trio’s partnership blossomed after a chance meeting at a coffee morning hosted by the North Tyneside Business Forum. The meeting brought together new members of the Forum to learn about the benefits of the organisation. Sangeeta who is Vice Chair of the North Tyneside Business Forum explained that she had moved premises in the Outlet Centre and that she was looking to expand her menu to sell home-made, sweet treats for her new café.

Emily, a chef with a decade of experience, and Rachel, with a background in sales and customer service, founded R Place in October 2017. The cafe quickly became a cornerstone of the North Shields community, fostering a warm and welcoming atmosphere that set it apart from chain coffee shops. Emily explained that all the pastries and cakes in R Place were homemade and baked fresh each day. Sangeeta identified a gap in her menu and asked the pair to be her sweet suppliers.

Rachel shared, “Since opening in 2017, we’ve become ingrained in the local community. It’s heart-warming to know our regulars by name and witness the strong sense of community in North Shields.”

A unique feature of R Place is its commitment to community support, as Rachel explained, “We’ve embraced the sense of community here. We actively engage with other local businesses and support each other. It’s a unique experience that sets us apart. We’re delighted to work with Sangeeta and expand our products into Newcastle Quays. It’s a fantastic opportunity to share our creations with a broader audience.”

The cafe has even ventured into unconventional celebrations, offering bespoke dog birthday parties. The handmade treats, including doughnuts and cakes, are crafted with care, reflecting Emily’s transition from chef to baker.

Sangeeta’s move to bigger premises was because of the need to gain additional space to concentrate her business solely on her Indian food due to its popularity amongst shoppers and visiting crew from cruise liners to the region.

“It’s amazing how busy I can be when the cruise ships are in. It seems that the crews talk to each other, and I have queues of people waiting for authentic Asian food. I also cater for western palates too hence the supply of the beautiful cakes from R Place,” said Sangeeta.

The Forum is FREE to join and is for any business with a trading address in North Tyneside.

E: business.forum@northtyneside.gov.uk www.northtynesidebusinessforum.org.uk

T:0191 643 6000