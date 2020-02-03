Gaming fan Michael Davies is proving a breath of digital fresh air to the University of Sunderland after setting up its first Esports club.

The second year Psychology student has given up his spare time and voluntarily started the group which now has more than 100 members.

Now, Michael has been nominated for the University’s annual Rate your Mate competition, which aims to find and celebrate students who go above and beyond to help others.

Michael said: “We have students and ex-students all taking part – we’ve even been on Sky Sports so things are going well.”

The 23-year-old was nominated for the award by Dan Kendal, Team Sunderland’s Student Engagement Officer at the University.

Dan said: “He’s been amazing. Not only has Michael put a lot of work into the Esports programme, he volunteers for us and helps run mini events and puts in a lot of extra hours just to help other people.

“Six months ago we had no Esports club here at the University, now it is thriving and it’s really all down to Michael.”

Rate Your Mate is unique in that all nominations are made by friends or colleagues of the nominees who are also based at the University.

Esports often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions and the club is fast becoming high profile in the gaming world.

Michael said: “I originally just intended to set up a gaming club but it has now all evolved into this.

“I feel honoured to have been nominated. It’s nice to know that people think so highly of you.”

Any student who would like to nominate their friend can email rate@sunderland.ac.uk and let us know what makes your mate amazing.