North East-headquartered managed IT service provider razorblue which has seen 363% growth over the last five years, has added to its team once again with the appointment of senior industry expert, Nigel Hedley.

Nigel has joined Microsoft Gold Partner razorblue to support the growth of its software division which helps improve business profitability and efficiency through digital transformation. Working closely with businesses, razorblue implements industry-leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Financials, ERP and CRM solutions.

Nigel said: “razorblue’s reputation is what first attracted me to the company. I wanted to work with a leading technology company and razorblue is just that. The people who work here also have an extremely high level of expertise in their fields and the positive company ethos has shone throughout.

“I’m really looking forward to being a part of businesses’ growth, especially during these times. What excites me and drives me every day is the fact that I am helping people and businesses with their success through utilising software in the best way possible, to achieve their business goals.”

razorblue works with around 500 businesses across the UK including Stiller, Total Fitness and Frasers Group, with seven offices and a headcount of 100.

Jonathan Anderson, Managing Director – Business Software at razorblue said: “I am thrilled to welcome Nigel to the team who with his wealth of experience and knowledge will play a key role in razorblue’s growth strategy and support businesses on their digital transformation journey.

“As businesses reflect on the turbulence of the last year and uncertainties that lie ahead, we are excited to be supporting them through business transformation to ensure stability and growth.

“As Microsoft Dynamics 365 continues to evolve and grow its market share, to address such demands we continue to appoint more experts in the area.”

Growth of the software division has been strong and razorblue currently has vacancies for a Dynamics Consultant, PHP Developer and a Senior .Net Developer.

The company, which saw a 25 per cent growth in headcount during the first nine months of the pandemic and anticipates recruiting 25 additional team members in the next 12 months, plans to continue expanding its nationwide coverage in addition to adding more products and services to the current offering.

The firm specialises in managed IT, security services, super-fast connectivity, cloud and hosting and business software solutions across a broad range of industries. Due to the nature of the business, it experienced a peak in demand for support with home-working solutions and with uncertainties about the future economic climate, business owners are now focusing on survival through improving efficiencies.

In 2020, razorblue acquired a new office space in Edinburgh which expanded reach into Scotland, bringing the total number of offices to seven including: Wynyard, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and London, following investing more than £600,000 in its new head office in Catterick earlier that year.

Find out more at www.razorblue.com.