razorblue’s strategic promotions fuel growth and staff development

razorblue, a leading IT partner, has embarked on a transformative journey to bolster its strategic growth with a series of significant promotions.

These strategic moves are aimed at fostering staff development, streamlining operations, and elevating the client experience to new heights.

In the past 12 months, razorblue has made 26 promotions, demonstrating the firm’s dedication to nurturing talent and its commitment to fostering internal growth and expertise.

Among these promotions, several employees have risen from entry-level positions to become Solutions Consultants and senior-level staff members, a testament to razorblue’s culture of continuous learning and advancement.

Recognising the evolving needs of its expanding operations, razorblue has strategically redefined roles within its organisational structure, facilitating more seamless collaboration among various departments, fostering a more organic and transparent workflow that ultimately enhances operational efficiency and service delivery.

Moreover, to meet increasing demands razorblue has expanded its customer service team and appointed a Head of Customer Service, proving their dedication to elevating and maintaining exceptional service standards, a goal shared closely with Commercial Director, Mark Wilkinson.

In alignment with its growth trajectory, razorblue has also created new employment opportunities, with plans for further expansion in the pipeline. This expansion reflects razorblue’s commitment to not only supporting its internal talent but also contributing to broader economic growth.

Joanne Finkledey, People Director at razorblue, says: “Our success as a managed IT provider hinges on our unwavering commitment to our people. By treating them fairly, supporting them, and valuing their input, we empower them to deliver exceptional service to our clients. Listening to their feedback, embracing change, and fostering a culture of recognition are fundamental to our ongoing growth and success.

“Training and development is such an important asset to help support our people, we want them to thrive and develop, we value their input and have numerous outlets for staff to give this.

“At razorblue, our employees are the heart of the business and so important to operations, driving us forward each day towards our collective goals.”

razorblue’s consistent commitment to seeking new ways to support its people as well as its customers, is one of the many reasons the business consistently achieves seven-figure growth year on year.

The company’s long-term growth strategy centres around putting customers first, constantly improving service, evolving its product offering, and employing the most skilled technical experts.

razorblue specialises in managed IT, cybersecurity services, applications, cloud, super-fast connectivity and business software solutions across a broad range of industries.