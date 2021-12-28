All-new Taigo is Volkswagen’s first SUV-coupé, bringing sleek looks, charisma and flexibility to the compact SUV segment

Brand’s latest SUV starts from £21,960 OTR in generously equipped Life specification, with a 1.0-litre 95 PS engine and 5-speed gearbox

Taigo majors on substance as well as style, with IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, Travel Assist and Digital Cockpit all fitted as standard, depending on trim

Milton Keynes – The Volkswagen Taigo is now open for order to UK customers, offering the latest safety and driver assistance systems, connectivity and infotainment, versatility and desirability, wrapped up in a stylish SUV-coupé body, and fitted with an array of efficient and flexible petrol engines. The model starts at £21,960 OTR for the model in Life specification, allied to a 1.0-litre, 95 PS TSI engine and 5-speed manual gearbox.

At 150 mm longer than the entry-level SUV in the Volkswagen range – the compact T-Cross – and shorter and lower than the stylish T-Roc, the Taigo complements neatly the brand’s SUV line-up, which also comprises the Tiguan, ID.4, Tiguan Allspace and Touareg.

The newcomer features the higher seating position and ground clearance of an SUV, while also offering comfort and style. Personalisation is provided via a wide and vibrant range of paint colours, while further customisation is available optionally across various aspects of the interior. Customer demand for high levels of technology and connectivity are met, with wireless App-Connect and wireless smartphone charging, as well as streaming and internet services, all included from Life trim upwards.

The Taigo is equipped as standard with LED headlights; an 8.0-inch Digital Cockpit; a multifunction steering wheel; wireless smartphone charging; Park Assist; a fatigue detection system; and curtain airbags in the front, with a central airbag adding to the numerous safety features of the charismatic new SUV, across every trim level. Big-car technology such as Travel Assist is also included, while the brand’s innovative IQ.Light LED matrix headlights are fitted as standard on the Taigo Style.

The entry-level Taigo Life is generously equipped as standard, with a suite of driver assistance systems providing safety and assurance. These include Lane Change Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist with front and rear parking sensors, and more. From the outside, the Taigo Life’s 16-inch ‘Everett’ Black alloy wheels, front fog lights, LED headlights and black-finished roof rails complement its sharp styling. Comfort and convenience features include logo projection lighting from the car’s door mirrors; a multifunction camera; lumbar support for the comfortable front seats; electrically-folding door mirrors with electric heating and adjustment; and a multifunction steering wheel.

Standard equipment for the Taigo R-Line builds upon that of the Life, offering a sportily-styled alternative with 17-inch ‘Valencia’ alloy wheels and R-Line exterior styling with bespoke bumpers. On the inside, more R-Line styling cues are present, with a black roof-lining, R-Line badging on the floor mats and an R-Line specific multifunction steering wheel; while luxuries such as ambient lighting; 2-zone Climatronic climate control; an upgraded, 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro dashboard display; and an 8.0-inch Discover Navigation infotainment system, are all fitted. The driver can also select between profiles to change the characteristics of the car’s drive, to suit sportier or more relaxed driving styles. Rear privacy glass adds to the dynamic look of the Taigo, and is also standard on the Taigo Style.

Majoring on luxury and comfort, the Taigo Style builds even further upon the model’s generous equipment package, with the standard fitment of IQ.Light LED matrix headlights. These feature individually controlled modules that are able to automatically switch modes to suit a variety of driving situations. The IQ.Light series was introduced on the Touareg in 2018, but has now been adopted across much of the Volkswagen model range. These intelligent headlights are enhanced by a full-width LED bar in the Taigo’s front grille. The Taigo Style also features 17-inch ‘Aberdeen’ alloy wheels, as well as Dynamic Light Assist for the IQ.Light headlights as standard.

The Taigo range features four engine and gearbox configurations, with the combination depending on specification. The entry-level Taigo Life is available with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, 95 PS TSI petrol engine, fitted with a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 110 PS engine of the same size, mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox1, or a 7-speed DSG automatic.

This 110 PS unit is available across all three Taigo specifications – with the manual version of the 110 PS arriving across all Taigo specifications on 11 November. A second DSG-equipped option – a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI engine with 150 PS – is available in the Taigo Style and R-Line. These three engines return 175 Nm, 200 Nm and 250 Nm of torque respectively, while the 110 PS, 6-speed manual-equipped Taigo returns the greatest fuel economy within the range of 52.3 mpg, and the lowest CO 2 emissions, of 124 g/km (WLTP, combined). A full table of available engines, with their respective prices and performance figures, can be seen below.

Claire Haynes, Taigo Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Taigo is special, being the first SUV-coupé in the Volkswagen range, and it offers a diverse range of qualities recognisable from the brand’s hatchbacks and other SUVs. It really does provide the best of many worlds.

“Its blend of technology, style, practicality and quality make it entirely at home within the Volkswagen SUV family, but its special status as the brand’s first SUV-coupé, and its focus on connectivity, style, and scope for personalisation, mean that it has its own unique character within the range.”

Volkswagen Taigo: engine and price range Trim level Engine / power / gearbox Torque (Nm) Acceleration 0-62 mph (sec) Top speed (mph) Fuel economy (MPG) and CO2 (g/km) – WLTP, combined Price (OTR) Life 1.0 TSI 95 PS 5-spd man 175 11.1 114 51.4 / 124 £21,960 1.0 TSI 110 PS 6-spd man 200 10.4 119 52.3 / 124 £22,7701 1.0 TSI 110 PS 7-spd DSG 200 10.9 119 47.9 / 134 £24,360 Style 1.0 TSI 110 PS 6-spd man 200 10.4 119 51.4 / 124 £25,3001 1.0 TSI 110 PS 7-spd DSG 200 10.9 119 47.9 / 134 £26,890 1.5 TSI 150 PS 7-spd DSG 250 8.3 132 47.9 / 138 £28,290 R-Line 1.0 TSI 110 PS 6-spd man 200 10.4 119 51.4 / 125 £26,1501 1.0 TSI 110 PS 7-spd DSG 200 10.9 119 46.3 / 134 £27,740 1.5 TSI 150 PS 7-spd DSG 250 8.3 132 46.3 / 138 £29,140

1] Taigo 1.0 TSI 110 PS 6-spd manual opens for order on 11 November 2021