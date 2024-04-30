RECIPE: Sweet rice and pistachio donuts with Chios mastic

This is a variation on the classic Indian donut recipe and makes an ideal Sunday dessert.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

100g European Japonica Rice

100g Milk powder

70g Powdered (icing) sugar

30g Ground pistachios + extra for garnish

½ tsp Cinnamon

30g Rice flour

1 Egg, beaten

10g Baking Powder

For the syrup:

600ml Water

750g Sugar

20ml Chios Mastic (available from Amazon, other online retailers, and international food shops

Method:

Place the rice in a pan of water, bring to the boil, and cook over a high heat until soft. While the rice is cooking stir the water, sugar, and Chios Mastic together in a pan over a low heat. Cook until dissolved and the syrup is sticky, not runny but also not too thick. You want to be able to dip your doughnuts in it. Turn off the heat and put aside. Remove the rice from the heat once cooked, drain any remaining water and then mash the rice. Stir into the rice the sugar, milk powder, baking powder, the beaten egg, pistachios and cinnamon. Form small balls of the rice mixture. Pour oil into a hat pan and add the rice donuts. Fry for 5-7 minutes on each side until golden. Dip them in the sugary Chios Mastic syrup. If this has slightly set, then heat gently until soft again. Serve with ground pistachios.

ABOUT EUROPEAN RICE

European Rice is high quality rice grown in Greece since the 1950s and other European countries. There are two varieties: Indica Rice (long rain) and Japonica Rice (medium grain). European Rice has a high nutritional value, being rich in B vitamins, such as Niacin, Thiamine, Riboflavin and Selenium. The EU is both self-sufficient and a net exporter of Japonica rice. All European rice complies with the Integrated Quality Management System for the Agricultural Production of Rice, which is based on good agricultural practices which respect the environment, protect the producer-grower’s health and offer a healthy and safe product for consumers. For more information see: https://www.europeanrice.eu/

Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.