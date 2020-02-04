A derelict brownfield site in the heart of the Blaydon Conservation area will be transformed later this year to provide a stylish mix of 25 homes.

Independent local developer Greenway Homes have unveiled their plans for the site of the former Blaydon Social Club, which will comprise seven apartments, three mews houses and twelve stylish three storey townhouses. The site is steeped in history, with the renovation of Blaydon House, a building of historical interest, forming part of the regeneration. This stone-built mansion house dates back to 1819 and will be sympathetically converted into three further superb family homes.

The development will be named Garden Mews, which draws on the history of the location, as the site is situated on Garden Street which is believed to be the first street in the Parish of Blaydon.

This is the second residential project for local firm Greenway Homes, following the success of their first residential scheme, Hallgarth Mews, situated in the neighbouring village of Winlaton. The development fully sold out within 12 months and attracted a range of buyers from throughout the region due to the focus on high quality design and specification.

Sanderson Young have been appointed as selling agents for the scheme and Amy Brice, Regional Surveyor for the firm, commented “We are delighted to be assisting Greenway Homes in the delivery of this exciting development, following on from the fantastic success we saw at Hallgarth Mews in Winlaton. The site has such a prominent position in the area, and the creation of stunning new homes will really make a mark on the landscape. The architecture of the scheme is highly impressive, and the housing mix has been well considered to provide something for everyone. The apartments are brilliant for both first time buyers and downsizers, and the three storey townhouses offer fantastic space for families”.

Construction on site has commenced, with first completions scheduled for September 2020.

For further information on the scheme contact Sanderson Young’s Gosforth Regional Office on 0191 2130033 or via contact@sandersonyoung.co.uk