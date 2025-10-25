Clean design, smart features, user friendly

Smartphone serves as digital key with remote control

AI assistant finds answers to car-related questions

Ingolstadt/Neckarsulm, October 22, 2025 – Audi is strengthening its digital ecosystem with the relaunch of the myAudi app. Featuring a fresh, clean design across all touchpoints, the app makes accessing Audi’s digital services even smarter and easier. The adaptive AI assistant can access the manual and help answer technical questions about the car. The integrated digital key is an especially convenient function: your car key is always with you – on your smartphone or smartwatch – so your physical key can stay at home. Popular features like the optimised route planner continue to offer improved service and a better overall user experience.

The redesigned myAudi app introduces a fresh, clean look and, for the first time, connects all touchpoints – app, vehicle, and web – into a seamless and unified experience. Users benefit from an intuitive and connected interface that reflects Audi’s premium brand identity.

Debut of AI assistant

The relaunched myAudi app features artificial intelligence for the first time. Powered by ChatGPT and co-developed by CARIAD and Audi, the integrated AI assistant helps answer questions from the onboard manual for selected models. A new shopping tab provides product recommendations tailored to the specific vehicle model – for both digital services and physical products.

Familiar features now smarter and more user-friendly

In addition to new capabilities, the app continues to offer access to many familiar tools, like the digital key for selected models. It allows users to lock, unlock, and even start their vehicle directly from their smartphone or smartwatch. The physical car key can simply stay at home.

Another advantage is that the app becomes a smart companion for drivers of electric vehicles. It enables users to manage charging schedules, Plug & Charge functionality, and range displays. It also supports battery preconditioning for selected models. With the improved route planner, users have even easier access to their charging station data and can plan charging stops from the comfort of home. With just a few clicks, a planned route can be sent directly to the vehicle.

myAudi app: long-term strategic digitalisation

The newly enhanced myAudi app serves as the gateway to Audi’s digital ecosystem. It is continuously being developed and expanded with new features. The goal is to make digital mobility as simple and convenient as possible for Audi customers.

The updated app is now available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The myAudi app is already available in over 50 markets – from Europe to the Pacific region. Additional markets including Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman will follow soon.