LEADING HOLIDAY PROVIDER LAUNCHES SEND BREAKS WITH 20% OFF ALL BOOKINGS

Leading holiday provider, Meadow Bay Villages has launched its new Beyond Boundaries SEND breaks at both Billing Aquadrome and Hayling Island Holiday parks.

Designed for children and young people with additional needs, including autism, ADHD, and sensory processing differences, the specialised mid-week SEND breaks have been planned to take place during off-peak seasons, running from 11th – 15th May and again later in the year from 21st – 25th September.

To celebrate the launch of Beyond Boundaries Breaks, Meadow Bay Villages is offering a 20% discount on all bookings in a bid to further support SEND families, simply use code SEND20 at time of booking online.

Nikki Rathie, Holiday Director at Meadow Bay Villages, said; “We believe every family should be able to enjoy a holiday and in particular those families who have children with additional needs and who may struggle to find an inclusive holiday offering.

“Being able to escape the everyday and enjoy a specially tailored holiday is paramount and we are passionate about offering an inclusive space with tailored experiences and sensory sessions in a calm and supportive environment at both Billing Aquadrome and Hayling Island.”

The entertainment package on offer has been carefully planned by the on-site entertainment team, THE TRIBE who have been working with external agency Bass Beatz Productions and specially trained to deliver a three-tiered entertainment programme to cater for specialist needs.

Activities will include sensory celebration sessions exploring textures, lights, sounds, and movement in a calm, safe and inclusive environment, as well as inclusive performances and show times. Twilight sensory and silent discos will also take place, as well as relaxed cinema showings with adjustable volume headsets softened lighting and freedom to move around and sing along.

These activities complement each parks’ Zen Den facility, a state-of-the-art sensory room designed with interactive and calming features.

A range of accommodation is on offer at both parks from platinum caravans with hot tubs, to dog friendly lodges. The team at Meadow Bay Villages can work with families in advance to ensure the appropriate accommodation is on offering depending on individual needs, as well as provided images in advance to help reduce any levels of anxiety pre-stay.

To find out more about Meadow Bay Villages’ Beyond Boundaries Breaks and how to book, visit the info page online and use code SEND20 to gain a 20% discount on all bookings.