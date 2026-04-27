HARDWICK HALL HOTEL REVVING UP FOR THE RETURN OF MOTOR HEAVEN…

A UNIQUE event which gives petrolheads – and their nearest and dearest – the opportunity to get up close with a range of high performance cars is set to return to a top County Durham hotel next month (May).

Smiles for Miles was a huge hit when it took place at Sedgefield’s Hardwick Hall Hotel last year, with the combination of supercar experiences, displays and motorsport action making it an event not to be missed.

And now organisers, JPC Specialist Motorsports, are staging the event yet again, which will not only give car lovers the experience of a lifetime but will also support a good cause at the same time.

The car extravaganza takes place on 31 May from 10am until 5pm and this time round will offer a range of attractions, making it the perfect day out.

More than 300 display cars will be on show, with the opportunity to enjoy passenger rides in both sports and supercars.

The experience is open to anyone aged eight or over – with booster seats and ear defenders provided – but need to be booked in advance as there are only limited spaces and many of these have already been taken.

Along with a food village and fairground rides, this year’s event will also feature Electric Avenue, showcasing the latest in electric vehicle technology.

The event supports the JPC Community Hub CIC which is based at Middlesbrough’s TAD Centre and supports adults with special and complex needs.

Tickets for the event are available www.jpcspecialistmotorsports.com and cost £18 each for adults, £6 for children under 16 and £42 for a family ticket for two adults and two children.

Well behaved dogs on leads may also attend.

The supercar experience takes place on the hour every hour and will be a five mile ride around the area in cars such as a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, McLaren, Audi R8, Mercedes AMG GT and a variety of Porsches.

Cars will be allocated on the day and the experience – which can also be booked via the website – costs £30.

Tim Boyd, General Manager at Hardwick Hall Hotel, said he was delighted the event was returning.

“Smiles for Miles was hugely popular last year so we’re very excited to welcome it back,” he said.

“This is a rare opportunity to see all of these amazing vehicles in one place and to even get the chance to ride in some of them.

“The whole day has so much for everyone – and that includes people who may not be huge car fans – so we look forward to it being another great success.”