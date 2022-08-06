- All New Renault Kangoo van debuts with a bold exterior design, advanced technology and brand-new interior
- All New Renault Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric delivers up to 186 miles (WLTP) of zero tailpipe emissions driving
- ADAS features include Advanced Lane Keep Assist, Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS) and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Available with 8-inch touchscreen EASY-LINK display with smartphone integration via Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, and wireless smartphone charging
- Choice of two trim levels – Start and Advance – and in long- and short-wheelbase formats
- Prices start from £17,650 plus VAT, with the All New Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric from £26,500 plus VAT after the PiVG
The All New Renault Kangoo van is available to pre-order now with prices starting from just £17,650 plus VAT. The bold, contemporary exterior design, a brand-new interior, and the latest in driver assistance technologies including Advanced Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control, have already ensured the All New Renault Kangoo continues the award-winning success of its predecessor by claiming the titles of International Van of the Year 2022 and What Van? Awards Compact Van of the Year 2022.
With the availability of a pure electric drivetrain and a comprehensive specification designed to optimise usability and convenience for businesses, the All New Kangoo delivers the same innovations, equipment and comfort for which the popular van has become synonymous.
The All New Kangoo is available with three front seats with a central folding backrest that turns into a handy work surface, plus almost 60 litres of storage in the cab, as well as the latest generation ADAS including Advanced Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go.
Broadening its appeal further are an up-to-the-minute 8-inch EASY LINK infotainment system with wireless smartphone charging, and a range of door and glazing options to suit trades and businesses of all types, including an extra-wide side loading door on long-wheelbase models that offers an additional 200mm of cargo access. The clever new Easy Inside Rack, meanwhile, allows long items to be safely stored internally rather than relying on an external roof rack, boosting security and reducing wind resistance, thereby aiding fuel economy and range.
With a load volume of up to 4.2m3, up to 615kg of payload, and 1,500kg of towing capacity, the All New Kangoo E-Tech electric delivers up to 186 miles (WLTP) of driving range thanks to its generous 45 kWh battery, located under the load floor where it has no impact on the cargo area. It can be recharged by a typical 7.4 kW Wallbox in under seven hours, while rapid DC charging at up to 75 kW can deliver an 80% charge in around 43 minutes. Recharging at a typical 22kW public charger from 15 to 80 percent takes only 1.5 hours, while a generous warranty covers the battery’s performance for 8 years or 100,000 miles.
For the first time, the All New Renault Kangoo is also now available with the efficient TCe 100 petrol engine, alongside the frugal and proven dCi 95 and dCi 115 diesel engines. In another first, the latter is offered exclusively with the smooth-shifting seven-speed automatic EDC transmission.
Start and Advance trim levels
Available in two trim levels, Start and Advance, every All New Renault Kangoo comes equipped with automatic headlights and wipers, 3.5-inch TFT driver information display, DAB radio with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, electric front windows, manual air conditioning, heated and electrically-adjustable door mirrors, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. Also standard is a comprehensive array of safety features, such as hill start assist, emergency E-call, and cruise control with speed limiter.
Fully electric Kangoo E-Tech models also benefit from automatic air conditioning, a heated front windscreen, heated seats, and Z.E. Voice.
Advance models build on the generous level of standard equipment with an 8-inch touchscreen EASY-LINK display with smartphone integration via Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, an electric parking brake, reverse parking sensors, premium gear stick with chrome inserts, cloth upholstery with yellow accents, 16-inch ‘Flex’ wheels, body-coloured door rails, and a wide view mirror.
In addition, a wide selection of optional extras are available, including wireless smartphone charging, adaptive cruise control, Rear View Assist camera, hands-free parking, and several electronic driver aids such as blind spot warning and intervention, Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS), driver attention alert, high beam assist, and lane keep assist.
Priced from £17,650 plus VAT, the All New Renault Kangoo is predicted to enjoy residual values after 3 years/30,000 miles that are up by 20-35% over its predecessor depending on model.
Available to pre-order now at Renault dealers, order books for the All New Kangoo open officially on 1st September with first customer deliveries expected in October.
ALL NEW RENAULT KANGOO PRICING
|
MODEL
|
BASIC PRICE
|
VAT 20%
|
TOTAL RETAIL PRICE
|
VED YEAR 1
|
DELIVERY CHARGE
|
FIRST REG. FEE
|
OTR PRICE
|
ML19 TCe 100 Start Panel Van
|
£17,650
|
£3,530
|
£21,180
|
£290
|
£700
|
£55
|
£22,225
|
ML19 Blue dCi 95 Start Panel Van
|
£18,550
|
£3,710
|
£22,260
|
£290
|
£700
|
£55
|
£23,305
|
LL21 Blue dCi 95 Start Panel Van
|
£20,050
|
£4,010
|
£24,060
|
£290
|
£700
|
£55
|
£25,105
|
ML19 TCe 100 Advance Panel Van
|
£18,650
|
£3,730
|
£22,380
|
£290
|
£700
|
£55
|
£23,425
|
ML19 Blue dCi 95 Advance Panel Van
|
£19,650
|
£3,930
|
£23,580
|
£290
|
£700
|
£55
|
£24,625
|
ML19 Blue dCi 115 EDC Advance Panel Van
|
£21,450
|
£4,290
|
£25,740
|
£290
|
£700
|
£55
|
£26,785
|
LL21 Blue dCi 95 Advance Panel Van
|
£21,150
|
£4,230
|
£25,380
|
£290
|
£700
|
£55
|
£26,425
|
LL21 Blue dCi 115 EDC Advance Panel Van
|
£23,450
|
£4,690
|
£28,140
|
£290
|
£700
|
£55
|
£29,185
|
ML19 E-Tech Start RC Panel Van
|
£29,000
|
£5,800
|
£34,800
|
£0
|
£700
|
£55
|
£33,055
|
LL21 E-Tech Start RC Panel Van
|
£30,500
|
£6,100
|
£36,600
|
£0
|
£700
|
£55
|
£34,855
|
ML19 E-Tech Advance RC Panel Van
|
£30,000
|
£6,000
|
£36,000
|
£0
|
£700
|
£55
|
£34,255
|
LL21 E-Tech Advance RC Panel Van
|
£31,500
|
£6,300
|
£37,800
|
£0
|
£700
|
£55
|
£36,055
TRIM SPECIFICATIONS
All New Renault Kangoo Start
Technology
- DAB radio with Bluetooth connectivity, USB socket and AUX input
- 3.5″ Monochrome TFT driver information display
- Automatic headlights and rain sensitive front wipers
- Key – 3 button folding with selective opening
- 12v Power Socket (Front)
Interior
- Driver’s Seat – Height Adjustable
- Single Passenger Seat with ISOFIX
- Closed Glovebox
- Full Steel Bulkhead
- Manual Air Conditioning
- Electric front windows
- Anchorage Points in Load Area
- New Kangoo Fabric Upholstery
Exterior
- Halogen Headlights and Daytime Running Lights
- 16” Steel Wheels
- Door Mirrors – Heated with Electric Adjustment
- Nearside and Offside Loading Doors – Unglazed
- Rear Doors – Unglazed, 180°
- Roof Bar Fixings
Safety and Security
- Airbag – Driver
- Hill Start Assist
- E-Call – automated emergency call
- Spare Wheel
- Cruise Control and Speed Limiter
- Deadlocking
All New Renault Kangoo E-Tech (in addition to Start)
- Automatic Monozone Air Conditioning with Heat Pump
- Heated Front Windscreen
- Heated Seats
- Front E-Tech Charging Port
- Mode 3 Type 2 AC Charging Cable
- Z.E. Voice
Crew Van (in addition to Start)
- Second row of 3 Passenger Seats with Headrests
- Nearside and Offside Loading Doors – Glazed
- Tyre Repair Kit (in place of Spare Wheel)
- Interior Side Panels up to Windows
All New Renault Kangoo Advance (in addition to Start)
Technology
- EASY LINK display with 8” touchscreen, DAB radio, Bluetooth and USB ports
- Smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Electric Parking Brake
Interior
- Passenger Bench Seat
- Premium Gear Stick with Chrome Inserts
- LED Lighting – Load Area
- New Kangoo Cloth Upholstery with Yellow Accents
Exterior
- 16” ‘Flex’ Wheel Trims
- Body Coloured Door Rail
Safety and Security
- Wide View Mirror
- Reverse Parking Sensors
WEIGHTS & DIMENSIONS
|
MODEL/WEIGHT (kg)
|
Gross Vehicle Weight
|
Gross Train Weight
|
Max Payload
|
Roof Payload
|
Kerb Weight
|
Max Weight on front axle
|
Max Weight on rear axle
|
Braked trailer capacity
|
Unbraked trailer capacity
|
Start ML19
|
dCi 95
|
2,230
|
3,735
|
814
|
100
|
1,416
|
914
|
642
|
1500
|
750
|
tCe 100
|
2,180
|
3,680
|
850
|
100
|
1,330
|
864
|
611
|
1500
|
750
|
E-Tech
|
2220
|
3,720
|
615
|
100
|
1,605
|
896
|
849
|
1500
|
750
|
Start LL21
|
dCi 95
|
2,180
|
3,680
|
987
|
100
|
1,243
|
914
|
642
|
1500
|
750
|
dCi 95 Crew
|
2,235
|
3,735
|
880
|
100
|
1,355
|
914
|
642
|
1500
|
750
|
E-Tech
|
2220
|
3,720
|
615
|
100
|
1,650
|
896
|
849
|
1500
|
750
|
E-Tech Crew Van
|
2230
|
3,730
|
615
|
100
|
1,650
|
896
|
849
|
1500
|
750
|
Advance ML19
|
dCi 95
|
2,235
|
3,735
|
802
|
100
|
1,433
|
914
|
642
|
1500
|
750
|
dCi 115 EDC
|
2260
|
3760
|
796
|
100
|
1,464
|
949
|
645
|
1500
|
750
|
tCe 100
|
2,180
|
3,680
|
740
|
100
|
1,400
|
864
|
611
|
1500
|
750
|
E-Tech
|
2220
|
3,720
|
615
|
100
|
1,650
|
896
|
849
|
1500
|
750
|
Advance LL21
|
dCi 95
|
2260
|
3760
|
987
|
100
|
1,248
|
949
|
645
|
1500
|
750
|
dCi 115 EDC
|
2260
|
3760
|
974
|
100
|
1,286
|
949
|
645
|
1500
|
750
|
E-Tech
|
2220
|
3,720
|
615
|
100
|
1,650
|
896
|
849
|
1500
|
750
|
Dimensions
|
ML19
|
LL21
|
Load volume
|
3.3 m3
|
4.2 m3
|
Wheelbase
|
2,716
|
3,100
|
Overall length
|
4,486
|
4,910
|
Front overhang
|
960
|
960
|
Rear overhang
|
810
|
850
|
Front track width
|
1568 – 1584
|
1571 – 1584
|
Rear track width
|
1578 – 1596
|
1584 – 1597
|
Overall width (without mirrors)
|
1,860
|
1,860
|
Overall width (with mirrors)
|
2,159
|
2,159
|
Unladen height
|
1804 – 1864
|
1813 – 1854
|
Height with opened rear doors
|
1874 – 1939
|
1874 – 1916
|
Sill Height
|
531 – 634
|
571 – 613
|
Ground clearance (unladen)
|
169
|
182
|
Ground clearance (laden)
|
152
|
154
|
Elbow room
|
1,524
|
1,524
|
Front interior width
|
1,478
|
1,478
|
Rear interior height
|
1,215
|
1,215
|
Rear width
|
1,570
|
1,570
|
Width between wheel arches
|
1,284
|
1,284
|
Loading height
|
1,215
|
1,215
|
Loading length
|
1,806
|
2,230
|
Side loading door width
|
613
|
813
