All New Renault Kangoo van debuts with a bold exterior design, advanced technology and brand-new interior

All New Renault Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric delivers up to 186 miles (WLTP) of zero tailpipe emissions driving

ADAS features include Advanced Lane Keep Assist, Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS) and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Available with 8-inch touchscreen EASY-LINK display with smartphone integration via Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, and wireless smartphone charging

Choice of two trim levels – Start and Advance – and in long- and short-wheelbase formats

Prices start from £17,650 plus VAT, with the All New Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric from £26,500 plus VAT after the PiVG

The All New Renault Kangoo van is available to pre-order now with prices starting from just £17,650 plus VAT. The bold, contemporary exterior design, a brand-new interior, and the latest in driver assistance technologies including Advanced Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control, have already ensured the All New Renault Kangoo continues the award-winning success of its predecessor by claiming the titles of International Van of the Year 2022 and What Van? Awards Compact Van of the Year 2022.

With the availability of a pure electric drivetrain and a comprehensive specification designed to optimise usability and convenience for businesses, the All New Kangoo delivers the same innovations, equipment and comfort for which the popular van has become synonymous.

The All New Kangoo is available with three front seats with a central folding backrest that turns into a handy work surface, plus almost 60 litres of storage in the cab, as well as the latest generation ADAS including Advanced Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go.

Broadening its appeal further are an up-to-the-minute 8-inch EASY LINK infotainment system with wireless smartphone charging, and a range of door and glazing options to suit trades and businesses of all types, including an extra-wide side loading door on long-wheelbase models that offers an additional 200mm of cargo access. The clever new Easy Inside Rack, meanwhile, allows long items to be safely stored internally rather than relying on an external roof rack, boosting security and reducing wind resistance, thereby aiding fuel economy and range.

With a load volume of up to 4.2m3, up to 615kg of payload, and 1,500kg of towing capacity, the All New Kangoo E-Tech electric delivers up to 186 miles (WLTP) of driving range thanks to its generous 45 kWh battery, located under the load floor where it has no impact on the cargo area. It can be recharged by a typical 7.4 kW Wallbox in under seven hours, while rapid DC charging at up to 75 kW can deliver an 80% charge in around 43 minutes. Recharging at a typical 22kW public charger from 15 to 80 percent takes only 1.5 hours, while a generous warranty covers the battery’s performance for 8 years or 100,000 miles.

For the first time, the All New Renault Kangoo is also now available with the efficient TCe 100 petrol engine, alongside the frugal and proven dCi 95 and dCi 115 diesel engines. In another first, the latter is offered exclusively with the smooth-shifting seven-speed automatic EDC transmission.

Start and Advance trim levels

Available in two trim levels, Start and Advance, every All New Renault Kangoo comes equipped with automatic headlights and wipers, 3.5-inch TFT driver information display, DAB radio with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, electric front windows, manual air conditioning, heated and electrically-adjustable door mirrors, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. Also standard is a comprehensive array of safety features, such as hill start assist, emergency E-call, and cruise control with speed limiter.

Fully electric Kangoo E-Tech models also benefit from automatic air conditioning, a heated front windscreen, heated seats, and Z.E. Voice.

Advance models build on the generous level of standard equipment with an 8-inch touchscreen EASY-LINK display with smartphone integration via Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, an electric parking brake, reverse parking sensors, premium gear stick with chrome inserts, cloth upholstery with yellow accents, 16-inch ‘Flex’ wheels, body-coloured door rails, and a wide view mirror.

In addition, a wide selection of optional extras are available, including wireless smartphone charging, adaptive cruise control, Rear View Assist camera, hands-free parking, and several electronic driver aids such as blind spot warning and intervention, Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS), driver attention alert, high beam assist, and lane keep assist.

Priced from £17,650 plus VAT, the All New Renault Kangoo is predicted to enjoy residual values after 3 years/30,000 miles that are up by 20-35% over its predecessor depending on model.

Available to pre-order now at Renault dealers, order books for the All New Kangoo open officially on 1st September with first customer deliveries expected in October.

ALL NEW RENAULT KANGOO PRICING

MODEL BASIC PRICE VAT 20% TOTAL RETAIL PRICE VED YEAR 1 DELIVERY CHARGE FIRST REG. FEE OTR PRICE ML19 TCe 100 Start Panel Van £17,650 £3,530 £21,180 £290 £700 £55 £22,225 ML19 Blue dCi 95 Start Panel Van £18,550 £3,710 £22,260 £290 £700 £55 £23,305 LL21 Blue dCi 95 Start Panel Van £20,050 £4,010 £24,060 £290 £700 £55 £25,105 ML19 TCe 100 Advance Panel Van £18,650 £3,730 £22,380 £290 £700 £55 £23,425 ML19 Blue dCi 95 Advance Panel Van £19,650 £3,930 £23,580 £290 £700 £55 £24,625 ML19 Blue dCi 115 EDC Advance Panel Van £21,450 £4,290 £25,740 £290 £700 £55 £26,785 LL21 Blue dCi 95 Advance Panel Van £21,150 £4,230 £25,380 £290 £700 £55 £26,425 LL21 Blue dCi 115 EDC Advance Panel Van £23,450 £4,690 £28,140 £290 £700 £55 £29,185 ML19 E-Tech Start RC Panel Van £29,000 £5,800 £34,800 £0 £700 £55 £33,055 LL21 E-Tech Start RC Panel Van £30,500 £6,100 £36,600 £0 £700 £55 £34,855 ML19 E-Tech Advance RC Panel Van £30,000 £6,000 £36,000 £0 £700 £55 £34,255 LL21 E-Tech Advance RC Panel Van £31,500 £6,300 £37,800 £0 £700 £55 £36,055

TRIM SPECIFICATIONS

All New Renault Kangoo Start

Technology

DAB radio with Bluetooth connectivity, USB socket and AUX input

3.5″ Monochrome TFT driver information display

Automatic headlights and rain sensitive front wipers

Key – 3 button folding with selective opening

12v Power Socket (Front)

Interior

Driver’s Seat – Height Adjustable

Single Passenger Seat with ISOFIX

Closed Glovebox

Full Steel Bulkhead

Manual Air Conditioning

Electric front windows

Anchorage Points in Load Area

New Kangoo Fabric Upholstery

Exterior

Halogen Headlights and Daytime Running Lights

16” Steel Wheels

Door Mirrors – Heated with Electric Adjustment

Nearside and Offside Loading Doors – Unglazed

Rear Doors – Unglazed, 180°

Roof Bar Fixings

Safety and Security

Airbag – Driver

Hill Start Assist

E-Call – automated emergency call

Spare Wheel

Cruise Control and Speed Limiter

Deadlocking

All New Renault Kangoo E-Tech (in addition to Start)

Automatic Monozone Air Conditioning with Heat Pump

Heated Front Windscreen

Heated Seats

Front E-Tech Charging Port

Mode 3 Type 2 AC Charging Cable

Z.E. Voice

Crew Van (in addition to Start)

Second row of 3 Passenger Seats with Headrests

Nearside and Offside Loading Doors – Glazed

Tyre Repair Kit (in place of Spare Wheel)

Interior Side Panels up to Windows

All New Renault Kangoo Advance (in addition to Start)

Technology

EASY LINK display with 8” touchscreen, DAB radio, Bluetooth and USB ports

Smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Electric Parking Brake

Interior

Passenger Bench Seat

Premium Gear Stick with Chrome Inserts

LED Lighting – Load Area

New Kangoo Cloth Upholstery with Yellow Accents

Exterior

16” ‘Flex’ Wheel Trims

Body Coloured Door Rail

Safety and Security

Wide View Mirror

Reverse Parking Sensors

WEIGHTS & DIMENSIONS

MODEL/WEIGHT (kg) Gross Vehicle Weight Gross Train Weight Max Payload Roof Payload Kerb Weight Max Weight on front axle Max Weight on rear axle Braked trailer capacity Unbraked trailer capacity Start ML19 dCi 95 2,230 3,735 814 100 1,416 914 642 1500 750 tCe 100 2,180 3,680 850 100 1,330 864 611 1500 750 E-Tech 2220 3,720 615 100 1,605 896 849 1500 750 Start LL21 dCi 95 2,180 3,680 987 100 1,243 914 642 1500 750 dCi 95 Crew 2,235 3,735 880 100 1,355 914 642 1500 750 E-Tech 2220 3,720 615 100 1,650 896 849 1500 750 E-Tech Crew Van 2230 3,730 615 100 1,650 896 849 1500 750 Advance ML19 dCi 95 2,235 3,735 802 100 1,433 914 642 1500 750 dCi 115 EDC 2260 3760 796 100 1,464 949 645 1500 750 tCe 100 2,180 3,680 740 100 1,400 864 611 1500 750 E-Tech 2220 3,720 615 100 1,650 896 849 1500 750 Advance LL21 dCi 95 2260 3760 987 100 1,248 949 645 1500 750 dCi 115 EDC 2260 3760 974 100 1,286 949 645 1500 750 E-Tech 2220 3,720 615 100 1,650 896 849 1500 750

Dimensions ML19 LL21 Load volume 3.3 m3 4.2 m3 Wheelbase 2,716 3,100 Overall length 4,486 4,910 Front overhang 960 960 Rear overhang 810 850 Front track width 1568 – 1584 1571 – 1584 Rear track width 1578 – 1596 1584 – 1597 Overall width (without mirrors) 1,860 1,860 Overall width (with mirrors) 2,159 2,159 Unladen height 1804 – 1864 1813 – 1854 Height with opened rear doors 1874 – 1939 1874 – 1916 Sill Height 531 – 634 571 – 613 Ground clearance (unladen) 169 182 Ground clearance (laden) 152 154 Elbow room 1,524 1,524 Front interior width 1,478 1,478 Rear interior height 1,215 1,215 Rear width 1,570 1,570 Width between wheel arches 1,284 1,284 Loading height 1,215 1,215 Loading length 1,806 2,230 Side loading door width 613 813

For more information on the all-new Renault Kangoo range, please visit www.renault.co.uk