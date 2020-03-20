Renault UK will top-up the new Plug-in Car Grant of £3,000 by £500 for all New ZOE orders placed before 31 March 2020.

Extra support is in addition to existing offers, meaning award-winning New ZOE is available with £1,500 off.

New ZOE demonstrator test drive vehicles arriving in UK showrooms from this weekend.

All New Renault ZOE retail orders include free home wallbox charger.

Renault is Europe’s leading manufacturer of affordable electric vehicles.

Renault Pro+ LCV range remains supported by the Plug-in Van Grant.

Renault UK is enhancing the offers available on its New ZOE all-electric supermini until the end of March in order to smooth the transition to the new Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) that was announced as part of yesterday’s Budget.

Until 31 March 2020, Renault UK will offer customers placing new retail/fleet orders for a New ZOE an additional £500 to top-up the new Plug-in Car Grant amount of £3,000 back up to the previous £3,500. This is in addition to the existing current retail incentive to switch of £1,000, meaning that a New ZOE will now start from £24,670* inc PiCG and all retail discounts applied.

Vincent Tourette, Managing Director, Renault UK commented: “We welcome the longer term stability of yesterday’s announcement and, in line with Renault’s vision of Sustainable Mobility For All, support the move to restrict the grant eligibility to more affordable vehicles that are most likely to have the largest effect on reducing overall environmental impact. In order to support customers who were considering a new electric car this month and had perhaps considered that they would be eligible for the £3,500 Plug-in Car Grant, I am delighted to say that Renault UK will enhance its existing offers and maintain the former grant level until 31 March.”

Meanwhile, the first New Renault ZOE are arriving this weekend at UK dealers and are available for customer test drives. The latest model features a revised exterior and interior design, greater comfort, convenience and safety technology and a new 52kWh battery pack capable of up to 245 miles (WLTP) on a single charge and is available with optional 50kW DC fast charging – capable of adding 90 miles range in just 30 minutes. All Renault ZOE retail orders also come with a free wallbox charger, and, as with all new Renaults, now comes with a 5-year/100,000 miles vehicle warranty and an 8-year/100,000 battery warranty.

The Government will also continue to provide grants to support the purchase of zero-emission-in-use vans at the same rate as before. As a result, the popular all-electric Kangoo Z.E. and full-size New Master Z.E. remain supported.

The New Renault ZOE is available to order now priced from £24,670* including PiCG and current retail Renault UK offers.

For more information please visit www.renault.co.uk

*MRRP New ZOE Play R110 Z.E. 50 excluding metallic paint. Price after revised Plug In Car Grant (£3,000) and retail customer Renault contributions (£1,500).