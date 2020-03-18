June 20th & 21st

Get geared up for an unmissable retro motoring-themed Father’s Day weekend at Beaulieu that all the family will enjoy, as Hot Rod & Custom Show on Sunday June 21st and Simply VW on Saturday June 20th are paired up for another successful year.

Awesome customised cars and hot rods, American classics and incredible motorbikes and trikes will be the stars of Hot Rod & Custom Show on the Sunday, held in association with the Solent Renegades club, as the packed show celebrates the retro fashions and vibrant style of the custom world against a backdrop of live music and dancing.

While getting the motoring-themed weekend off to a great start on the Saturday will be Simply VW sponsored by Breeze Volkswagen, with an impressive gathering of ultra-cool Volkswagen cars, campers and commercials in the grounds of the National Motor Museum.

Motor heads will be spoiled by the line-up of 500 high-performance hot rods, eye-catching custom cars, glamorous American motors and pre-1980 classics as they join with cool bikes and monster-engine trikes for the Hot Rod & Custom Show.

Meet car customiser and event ambassador Andy Saunders and admire his amazing creations on show, as he plans to bring the 1937 Cord 812 Westchester Tetanus, 1939 Peugeot 202 Metropolis and his latest project Riley RM. Andy will be presenting his own Andy Saunders award for the most eye-catching modified car of the show.

Returning for 2020, Classic American magazine will be holding the heats for its Car of the Year competition. Show participants with qualifying unmodified American cars of any era will be invited to compete, with a trophy for the owner of the most impressive machine and automatic entry into the finals at the NEC’s Classic Motor Show in November.

Across the retro motoring weekend, get your feet tapping to amazing live music, including Sunday performances by The Bandits, Company B and the roaming Mariachi el Mexicano band, with Rockin’ the Joint on Saturday. On both days, join in the action and take to the dance floor with Jitterbug Jive as Bournemouth Lindy Hop Club puts event-goers through their paces with dance demonstrations.

Head over to the two-day Vintage Village and shop for nostalgic collectables, records, jewellery, luggage, kitchenware and retro clothing from the 1920s – ’80s, then chill out with retro refreshments in the Vintage Tea Tent.

Always a highlight for Vee Dub fans, Saturday’s Simply VW will be celebrating Volkswagen vans and cars of every era, as camper vans, Karmann Ghias, Beetles, beach buggies, Golfs, Polos, Sciroccos and more are invited to take their places in the grounds of the Beaulieu attraction. 2019 saw as many as 528 Volkswagens take part and 2020 is set to be equally impressive, with the People’s Choice Award for the most popular car or van of the show.

Make sure to head inside the National Motor Museum to see more Volkswagens spanning the history of the much-loved German marque, from the classic 1953 Volkswagen Beetle, through the iconic 1981 Volkswagen Golf GTi to the futuristic 2015 Volkswagen XL1 hybrid.

Why not make a weekend of it and enjoy both shows with free camping on the Saturday for participants displaying an eligible vehicle at Hot Rod & Custom Show. Or camping is available at £10 for all Simply VW participants who would like to stay for the next day’s show.

If you own a relevant vehicle and would like to take part in either show, email details of your car or bike for consideration to events@beaulieu.co.uk or call 01590 614614. Camping must be booked in advance.

Event tickets can be bought online and include entry to the whole of the Beaulieu attraction, including the National Motor Museum, World of Top Gear, On Screen Cars, Secret Army exhibition, the Montagu ancestral home of Palace House, Beaulieu Abbey and its grounds and gardens. Also open from March 15th is the adventurous new play area Little Beaulieu, for family fun all together. For tickets and details see www.beaulieu.co.uk/events.

Find us on Twitter @Beaulieu_Hants, on Facebook at /nationalmotormuseum or on Instagram @national_motor_museum and join the conversation with #hotrodday.