Halloween is upon us, a special day to celebrate the things that make us want to jump out of our skin with fright and discomfort, and there’s no better way to embrace those feelings than with Scorn. Anyone yet to experience the H.R. Giger-inspired horror can pick up the game on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and GoG, Scorn is also available on Xbox Game Pass. Visit www.scorn-game.com for more information.

Be warned though, Scorn is not for the faint of heart. See the horrific thoughts that twisted their way into the minds of critics by the end of the game’s experiential, nightmarish tale.

Accolades trailer: https://youtu.be/wdgqXXtL6Mc

Scorn invites players into a macabre hellscape. Left with no assistance, players must learn to deal with the horrors that call this dilapidated world their home by using their arsenal of biomechanical weapons to scrape through unscathed. Tasked with navigating a desolate and interconnected bio-labyrinth, the only way for players to make it through is by learning the rules of this nightmarish place and manipulating the cruel machinery left there. By piecing together these secrets and using the organic tools available to you, surviving this world may just be possible. Finding the truth, however, is an entirely different question.

Scorn is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store and GoG) and through Xbox Game Pass. To purchase, visit: https://scorn-game.com/.