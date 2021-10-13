Mobile Mini UK, one of the leading worldwide providers of portable accommodation and secure storage containers, has continued its innovative approach to safety by implementing a brand-new automatic shut-off feature as standard across its latest fleet of transportation vehicles. The feature relates directly to crane operations and by utilising enhanced on-board AI, reduces the chances of human error as well as increases the capability of overall lifting and remote-control operations.

Crane safety features consist of slew restrictors, front legs for improved duties and increased stability and auto remote shut down after 30 seconds, whilst features such as ADR kits, cone holders, warning signage, low view windows in passenger doors and no access to climb onto the body ensure the Mobile Mini fleet is amongst the safest on the road. This is compounded by several additional twist locks, providing even more confidence that loading is a safe and secure process.

The new fleet has been unveiled in partnership with global vehicle manufacturer Scania and crane and tractor unit specialists Mac’s Trucks. Three new trucks containing the revolutionary shut-off feature have already been delivered with five more on the way this year. It is expected that 30 new trucks will arrive in total, delivered at appropriate intervals over the next 24 months and replacing 60% of the current fleet, which has been in place for the last 7 years.

Alex McDade, Sales Executive at Mac’s Trucks said, “As a joint partnership between Scania and Macs Trucks, we are pleased to currently have 15 vehicles in production and further vehicles due for Q2 next year, ranging from 18T to 32T gross vehicle weights all to be fitted with specialist crane vehicles ranging up to 71tm capacity with full 360 degree operation meaning we can deliver anywhere with the vehicle. Scania are continuing their long relationship with Mobile Mini, now with a 7-year repair and maintenance contract across all parts of the UK. At Macs Truck, we are building the bespoke body work and crane fitment, such as the Scania R500 6×2 tractor unit. Fassi cranes have been chosen again due to their reliability and brilliant back up network across the UK. Mac’s new front legs set up has been the latest improvement to Mobile Mini vehicles, offering better performance, especially over the front of the cab.”

Mobile Mini is FORS Gold accredited and ensure all advancements are made in compliance with these standards. Mobile Mini has invested £3million on upgrading its fleet over the last 18 months and has injected another £5.5million ahead of next year, ensuring the new fleet is the most modern, reliable and advanced on the market. Additional features found on the new 2021 fleet include bespoke segregation barriers, mirrors on storage walls and cut-away doors for added visibility and safety displays that give fingertip info and guidance to crane operators. This is combined with a recent roll out of SMUK’s Halo system and 360 cameras and lights, providing high-definition views of driver activity and a direct link to telematics configurations.

Nick Sesevic, SHEQ Advisor at Mobile Mini UK said, “Mobile Mini is synonymous with safety excellence and has an enviable safety record of no major incidents over the past two years. We anticipate this technology will become the future industry safety standard and look forward to seeing them out on the road and on-site with our customers very soon.”

Andy Cowell, Mobile Mini UK Transport Manager said, “Changes to our fleet are not quick fixes, but we are fortunate to be one of few companies in our industry to purchase rather than lease vehicles, giving us added flexibility and control. Coupling this with the best-trained drivers across the largest crane mounted fleet of its kind in the UK, underpins our recent accolades and reputation for world-class customer service. The next 12 months represents the most we have ever invested in our fleet, as we work closely with our preferred suppliers to secure the highest quality crane mounted trucks in the industry. Our thanks to Scania and Mac’s Trucks for their continued efforts and assistance in improving the next generation of vehicles.”

Last month, Mobile Mini installed a new digital reporting system, Assure by SHE Software, supported by QR codes on high-visibility jackets and across branded materials such as site posters, key-fobs, coasters and more. This ensures risk assessment, incident and health & safety reporting, asset, maintenance, service tracking and compliance is easier than ever for ground teams facing hazards to flag the issues or obstacles they face.

Earlier this year, three branches were awarded Merits from the British Safety Council and the UK SHEQ team were named ‘Safety Team of the Year Highly Commended Winner’ at the International Safety Awards. Mobile Mini has also rolled out life-saving defibrillator equipment to all of its UK branches for the protection of customers, clients and over 370 members of staff.