“RIGHT AGAINST MIGHT LOOKS TO EMPOWER PEOPLE , HELPING THEM TO FIGHT BACK.”

CREATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SERVICE TO HELP DAVIDS FIGHT GOLIATHS

A NEWLY formed creative dispute resolution service has vowed to hold the biggest businesses and organisations to account on behalf of “underdog consumers”.

Right Against Might is about social justice for everyone and taking on “David vs Goliath” battles and will challenge large institutions and individuals who don’t live up to their promises.

Using a unique approach, the company aims to secure “swift justice” for thousands of people across the UK with nowhere else to turn.

Right Against Might (RAM) is the brainchild of advertising executive Chris Joseph.

Chris, from Stockton-on-Tees, who is also a bestselling author and mental health campaigner, has successfully challenged several multinational companies in the High Court in London. He has also taken on and beaten the banking industry.

His trailblazing work established the legal precedent by which all creative agencies now retain copyright in their pitch work.

Chris has forged a successful career despite losing his right arm at the age of 20 in an horrific industrial “accident”.

It was caused by an absence of health and safety precautions and a lack of care by employers with insurance policies covering them against workers’ deaths. In 1978, the firm at fault was fined £250 over the incident.

Chris said: “I’ve spent a large part of my life fighting and being the underdog. Now I want to use those creative skills to help others through Right Against Might. All too often people are wrongly told that to get justice they need a highly-paid lawyer, solicitor or barrister.

“But you don’t need to be a legal expert to know the difference between right and wrong, and when someone is telling the truth. You need Right Against Might.”

Unlike other dispute resolution services, RAM comprises a team of experts in iconoclasm and advertising, as well as law, who will use an infinite pool of creativity to resolve complaints.

“We usually resolve and settle complaints swiftly because our team has a dogged determination to seek justice and to see that right is done as quickly as possible,” Chris said.

“This isn’t just important for our clients, it’s important for their opponents too. We will go to the court of public opinion if necessary, it’s much quicker than a court of law. But we know how to use both.

“The legal process can be as traumatic as it was for me going into the machine .”

The creation of RAM couldn’t come at a more important time.

Latest data shows that people who try and make a legal claim against an organisation are waiting longer and longer for justice. Many also find access to justice impossible due to changes to legal aid provision.

According to the most recent Ministry of Justice figures, the mean time taken for small claims and multi/fast track claims to go to trial was a year and half in 2022. Compared to 2019, these measures are 14.2 weeks longer for small claims and 17.8 weeks longer for multi/fast track claims.

Yet despite the slow pace of “justice” complaints in many areas for consumers are sharply rising.

In the energy sector alone they’ve skyrocketed in the past year.

Figures showing calls made to the Energy Ombudsman by frustrated customers show 105,340 complaints were received in 2022, a jump of nearly 20,000 complaints since 2021.

These levels of complaints are also seen in other sectors too.

Chris added: “More and more organisations are getting away with ripping off customers and clients.

“There’s no one like us out there because we are unashamedly irreverent towards ‘Goliaths’. They can be individuals, organisations, and companies who seek to crush seemingly powerless ‘Davids’.

“RAM looks to empower those victims, helping and showing them how to fight back and think ‘outside the box’. Although we are aware of the legal tramlines we must not cross, we know where to go, who to talk to, and most importantly, what to do and how to win.

“Each dispute is different and interesting and at the beginning we work on behalf of our clients on a pro bono basis.

“With years of experience in the advertising industry, we produce communications or campaigns that are always legal, honest, decent and truthful. Our imagery, messages and media clout are powerful and we work creatively and strategically with our clients.

“The truth is simple. We say in a few words what lawyers say in millions of words.”

Please follow and like us: