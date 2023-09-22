List of Hidden Gem Walks of Seaham

Seaham is a scenic coastal town located in County Durham, England. It offers a plethora of beautiful walks that showcase the natural beauty of the area. Whether you are a nature lover, a history buff, or just someone looking for a peaceful stroll, Seaham has something for everyone. In this article, we will explore some hidden gem walks of Seaham that are worth checking out.

1. The Coastal Path Walk: This picturesque walk stretches along the stunning coastline of Seaham and offers breathtaking views of the North Sea. The path is well-maintained and takes you past sandy beaches, rugged cliffs, and charming seaside villages. You can start from the Seaham Marina and head north towards the Blast Beach, where you can spot remnants of the town’s industrial past, including ancient coal staithes and the remnants of old coal mines. The coastal path walk is a perfect way to connect with nature and enjoy the tranquility of the sea.

2. The Dene Walk: The Dene is a hidden gem in Seaham that offers a peaceful escape from the bustling town. This walk takes you through a lush green valley with a stream running through it, surrounded by dense woodlands and beautiful wildflowers. Along the way, you may encounter various wildlife such as squirrels, rabbits, and a variety of bird species. The Dene walk is perfect for nature enthusiasts and those looking to relax in a serene environment.

3. The Seaham Hall Walk: This historic walk takes you through the grounds of the magnificent Seaham Hall, a former manor house turned luxury hotel. The walk provides a glimpse into the town’s rich history and offers stunning views of the landscaped gardens and the nearby countryside. You can explore the well-preserved Hall and learn about its fascinating past before heading out to stroll through the beautifully manicured gardens. The Seaham Hall Walk is a great combination of history, nature, and elegance.

4. The Harbour Walk: Seaham’s vibrant harbor is a must-visit spot, and a walk along its promenade offers a perfect blend of sea views and bustling activity. You can start your walk from the marina and follow the path towards the town center, passing by colorful fishing boats, charming seaside cafes, and the town’s iconic lighthouse. The harbor walk allows you to soak in the lively atmosphere of Seaham while enjoying the refreshing sea breeze.

5. The St. Mary’s Churchyard Walk: For those interested in history and heritage, the St. Mary’s Churchyard Walk is a fascinating option. This walk takes you through the centuries-old St. Mary’s Churchyard, where notable figures from Seaham’s past are buried. You can explore the historic church, admire the intricate gravestones, and learn about the town’s heritage. The tranquil surroundings of the churchyard make it a peaceful and reflective walk.

Seaham is not only a beautiful coastal town but also a hidden gem for walkers. These walks provide a chance to explore the natural landscapes, historical sites, and charming neighborhoods that make Seaham a unique destination. So, put on your walking shoes and discover the hidden beauty of Seaham, one step at a time.

