Rip Rig and Panic & Pet Shop Boys Stars Team Up For Goya-Inspired

Double Vinyl Album Sleep of Reason

Artist: Mark Springer/Neil Tennant/Sacconi String Quartet

Album: Sleep of Reason – Releasing April 25th

Lead Single: Phantoms and Monsters – Releasing March 14th

Joint Release on Sub Rosa and Exit

Photo credits

Neil Tennant by Eva Pentel

Mark Springer by Oliver Marshall

Mark Springer (Rip Rig and Panic) announces an epic double vinyl album and CD release, “Sleep of Reason”, which includes a collaboration with Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys).

The album is planned for release April 25th and consists of three major pieces inspired by a series of etchings by the Spanish artist Francisco Goya: an expansive opus for solo piano, a string quartet and a quintet for voice and strings. The pre-order link for Sleep of Reason is available digitally from March 7th on Bandcamp.

https://subrosalabel.bandcamp.com/album/sleep-of-reason

Ahead of the full album, Sleep of Reason’s opening track “Phantoms and Monsters” will be released digitally on all platforms March 14th.

The composer, Mark Springer plays the piano, the Sacconi String Quartet perform the quartet and they are joined by Neil Tennant on vocals for the quintet. The result is a dark and atmospheric collection that reflects the ‘monsters’ of our time, as Goya’s work did with the ‘monsters’ in his own era.

The album thus explores the ‘devilments’ of current 21st Century culture – grand egos laying waste through social media, driving division. The music for all pieces was composed by Springer with lyrics and vocals in the quintet by Tennant.

Themes of fractured unity are found in Springer’s composition of the music and the band and, in writing this work, Mark set himself the challenge of creating three interconnected, yet distinct musical movements, full of spontaneous invention and risk, fight and flights, with acute edges and passages of lyrical beauty, complemented in the quintet by Neil’s powerfully evocative vocal and sharp poetic vision.

Alongside his piano performances and orchestral compositions, Springer has worked writing and producing chamber music, operatic and cinematic scores and the collaboration with pop vocalist Tennant on “Sleep of Reason” brings together different worlds of music with fruitful results.

Released by Sub Rosa in collaboration with The Exit Label.

Sleep of Reason will be available on double vinyl and CD, as well as all digital platforms on 25/04/25.

