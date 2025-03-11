Hyundai to become official vehicle partner of MSV

Major deal sees Hyundai UK partner with Europe’s largest race circuit operator, MotorSport Vision (MSV)

Close to 50 cars to be utilised across the MSV operations, including for race events and driver tuition

Award-winning IONIQ 5 N to be deployed as safety car at a wide range of professional motorsport events

Electric hot hatch will also be used as part of MSV’s renowned PalmerSport driving experience

IONIQ 5 N Line, All-New SANTA FE, i10 N Line and TUCSON complete the package of cars to be utilised by MSV

Leatherhead, February 26th 2025 – Hyundai UK has agreed a three-year deal to become official vehicle partner of MotorSport Vision (MSV), Europe’s largest racing circuit operator.

The arrangement will initially see Hyundai vehicles utilised in a variety of roles across MSV’s six circuits in England – Brands Hatch in Kent, Donington Park in the East Midlands, Oulton Park in Cheshire, Snetterton in Norfolk, Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire and Bedford Autodrome.

The agreement reflects the depth and quality of the current Hyundai range, with cars from across the entire line-up set to feature at more than 60 major promoted events over the course of 2025. Among the high-profile series that will be hosted at MSV circuits are six rounds of the British Touring Car Championship, plus rounds of the Superbike World Championship, British Superbike Championship and GT World Challenge.

The all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 N, which has picked up an array of coveted accolades, including World Performance Car 2024 and Topgear.com’s Car of the Year 2023, will be used as a safety car at a wide range of races. It will be complemented by six IONIQ 5 N Line course cars, five TUCSON medical cars and six All-New SANTA FE models to be used for VIP guest transport.

In addition, MSV will deploy six TUCSONs for use by MSV’s circuit managers, plus 12 i10 N Lines for the popular YoungDrive tuition programme for 11-17-year-olds – providing younger people with their first real driving experience.

The IONIQ 5 N will also take on a prominent role at the renowned PalmerSport event at Bedford Autodrome. PalmerSport was established by MSV’s Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Palmer in 1991 and is now recognised as one of the world’s best motorsport driving experiences, attracting 10,000 guests each year. Eight IONIQ 5 Ns will be used as part of the event – the first electric car to be included on the programme. This will provide an opportunity for attendees to experience the future of electric performance vehicles and find out first hand why it has attracted such praise from media and owners alike.

Jonathan Palmer said: “It has been fascinating to follow the progress of Hyundai over the past few years, and it now offers one of the most interesting, diverse product line-ups in the industry. In the electrifying IONIQ 5 N in particular, Hyundai has created a car that demonstrates truly ground-breaking performance, making the brand a perfect partner for MSV, which has always valued engineering excellence. I was blown away when I first drove it, and I am genuinely excited that visitors to PalmerSport will get to experience this for themselves.”

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai & Genesis UK, said: “MSV’s portfolio includes some of the most famous racing circuits in the UK, and it is a huge endorsement for the award-winning IONIQ 5 N and the rest of our product range to be used in various key roles across these iconic tracks. Having competed at the pinnacle of motorsport, Jonathan Palmer is someone who appreciates the importance of automotive innovation, and we look forward to working with him and MSV over the next few years.”

For more information on the Hyundai range, visit www.hyundai.co.uk, or click here for more information on the partnership.

For more on MotorSport Vision, visit www.msv.com