TWO NORTH EAST dentists from one of the country’s leading dental practices will go head to head at a prestigious awards ceremony later this month (March).

Riveredge Cosmetic Dentistry, Sunderland, is celebrating after being nominated for a string of accolades at the Aesthetic Dentistry Awards, which takes place on 20 March.

And the announcement has even inspired some friendly rivalry within the practice, with the news that Dr Ken Harris and Dr Richard Coates are both in the running for the Patient’s Choice award.

20-year-old Fozia Jatani nominated Dr Ken Harris for his work correcting the effects of amelogenesis imperfecta – a rare condition which means enamel doesn’t form properly and leads to discolouration and extreme sensitivity.

She had all but given up on finding a solution to her condition – which greatly affected her mental health – before Dr Harris fixed her smile with a combination of porcelain crowns and composite bonding.

Dr Ken Harris, who is recognised as one of the leaders in the field of cosmetic dentistry, was delighted to have been put forward by Fozia.

“Fozia is a perfect example of how powerful dental work can be, not only changing the outward appearance but also having a profound impact on how someone feels inside,” he said.

“It’s a very rewarding experience to be able to help patients become more confident and comfortable within themselves and it has been amazing to see the change within Fozia.”

Dr Richard Coates, who is also nominated in the Patient’s Choice category, is in the running for a number of other awards including Implant – Single Tooth, Restorative Dentures (Full of Partial), Restorative Ceramic Smile Makeover and Restorative Composite Smile Makeover.

Dr Richard Coates added: “It is always a great feeling to have your work recognised, especially when it is the patients themselves putting you forward.

“It’s fantastic to have the work we do at Riveredge up for consideration twice in one category and I think it is a testament to the hard work and passion that is a driving force behind what we do at the practice.”

Riveredge Cosmetic Dentistry has a world-renowned reputation, with Dr Harris (BDS, MFGDP, FFGDP RCS (Eng), MSc Restorative and Aesthetic dentistry) one of only two Fellows of the British Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry (BACD) and who regularly lectures to dentists around the globe.

Dr Richard Coates BDS (UNcle) Pg Dip CID, is the chair of The North East Private Dentists group and a long-standing member of The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, along with holding a diploma in implantology from Newcastle University.

For further information visit www.riveredge.co.uk or call 0191 567 1020.