RMT Accountants Adds 25 New Jobs In 70th Anniversary Year

One of the North East’s best-regarded professional services firms has marked its 70th anniversary by creating 25 new jobs since the start of the year.

RMT Accountants & Business Advisors has taken its total workforce to more than 150 people – and it is now looking to create further new roles in 2025 as it continues to expand across all its service areas.

RMT traces its roots back to 1954, when Robert Miller and Stanley Tate opened an accountancy practice on Newcastle’s iconic Quayside.

After outgrowing its original office and its subsequent headquarters in Jesmond, RMT bought its own plot of land on Gosforth Business Park 20 years ago and built the offices in which it is still based today.

Last year, RMT became part of the UK’s fastest-growing accountancy group, Sumer, and has since made growth by acquisition a key part of its commercial strategy.

It completed the acquisition of rural and agricultural specialists McCowie & Co late last year, which is now RMT McCowie, and joined forces in the summer with Durham-headquartered Ribchesters Chartered Accountants, which now operates as RMT Ribchesters.

RMT recently completed the acquisition of the KSA Group, a specialist restructuring practice with offices in Berwick-upon-Tweed, Gateshead, Edinburgh and London which focuses on working with works with the directors and owners of struggling businesses to effect rescues often without the need for a formal insolvency process.

The Ribchesters and KSA Group deals have seen a further 48 people join the RMT team.

Mike Pott, managing director at RMT Accountants & Business Advisors, says: “The North East has changed out of all recognition over the last 70 years and we’re immensely proud that RMT has remained an integral part of its professional services community throughout.

“Becoming part of a nationwide organisation like Sumer, with a clear strategy for growth, is providing us with opportunities to bring in additional expertise to enhance the services we offer to our clients.

“We believe that no other regional practice offers the breadth of services that we have available while also providing the level of personal involvement and collaboration that so often makes the difference to meeting clients’ commercial and personal goals.”

RMT Accountants & Business Advisors provides the full range of financial and business advisory services through its specialist teams, and works with companies of all sizes within and outside the North East, as well as internationally.

Its medical and healthcare division is the largest, dedicated specialist team in the UK outside London and acts for well over 1,000 medical professionals, with client and staff numbers increasing substantially year on year.

RMT is also one of the first independent accountancy firms to set up its own IT/technology business, RMT Technology, which helps clients across the UK to identify and implement hardware and software solutions which meet their specific business needs.

Mike Pott concludes: “With the Big Four firms becoming ever more remote and smaller practices experiencing the pressure of an ever-increasing regulatory burden, the opportunities for firms like RMT have never been greater and with our team continuing to expand through both organic growth and acquisition, we see no limit to our future expansion.”

Sumer is the UK and Ireland’s leading mid-market accountancy practice, delivering professional support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and employs over 2,000 staff across more than 40 offices.