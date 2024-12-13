Partnership is laying the foundations for careers in construction

The partnership behind the housing led regeneration of 10 sites across Gateshead, has launched a new construction skills academy.

The new facility, located at the Gateshead Regeneration Partnership’s (GRP) Freight Village development, just off St James Road, will offer construction skills training courses and educational opportunities for hundreds of children, young people and unemployed residents over the next three years.

Funded and established by the GRP’s delivery partner, Vistry North East – part of Vistry Group – The Sanderson Skills Academy has been named in honour of former employee, Ross Sanderson. He sadly passed away aged 30, in 2019, due to complications associated with a rare primary immune deficiency known as CVID.

Ross started his career as a trainee, and his parents Graham and Julie Sanderson, joined GRP representatives – from partners Gateshead Council, Vistry and registered housing provider Home Group – to speak with young people already using the resource to enhance their own learning.

Julie said: “The naming of this fantastic skills academy in Ross’ memory means so much to us. We are continually humbled by the regard in which his former colleagues hold him and that his memory remains strong. It is clear he made a big impression on so many people.

“Ross would really have approved of this. Before he joined Vistry North East – as a trainee himself – Ross was involved in performing arts and was a tutor and mentor to younger performers. He said at the time that tutoring was one of the most rewarding things he had done as he was able to help young people develop confidence and skills they could take forward and use in their future. Although in a very different industry, I’m sure that the Sanderson Skills Academy will achieve just this.”

Courses available will include a ‘Step into Construction’ programme, a retrofit qualification, a construction multi-skills course and a net zero themed ‘Step into Green Skills’ programme. They will be delivered by Gateshead Council Learning and Skills and training providers, Optimum Skills and TRN.

Although the students won’t actually be working on the new Freight Village homes, they will benefit from learning on site, gaining experience from industry professionals and course leaders – and working with real materials and equipment.

Sean Egan, managing director with Vistry North East, said: “We are delighted to be opening the Sanderson Skills Academy, named in memory of our much-loved colleague Ross. I’m sure that this excellent resource will inspire a new generation of people looking to make their own way in the construction sector – just as Ross did when he joined us as a trainee back in 2014.

“Vistry Group has seen great outcomes on similar academies across the UK – with a view to addressing skills shortages – and I’m confident our first North East based project will be no different. Working with our GRP partners to widen the courses available, further highlights the benefits of partnership working. It’s not just about delivering houses; it’s about enhancing communities and providing opportunities.”

Councillor Adams, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Chair of governors at LearningSkills at Gateshead Council, said: “We’re delighted to bring together Gateshead Council, Optimum and TRN, to provide training opportunities for local people at the Sanderson Skills Academy. We want all residents to be able to access opportunities to enable them to thrive and learn new skills and we need to ensure the construction skills are there to deliver more homes in Gateshead.”

Andy Hall, North East Regional Director of Operations at Home Group, added: We’re delighted to be involved in the Sanderson Skills Academy, especially as it is delivering courses that are so important to the housing sector and beyond. A big challenge for housing associations is retrofitting our homes and meeting our targets for net zero. So, it is great to see retrofit and green skills programmes on the curriculum.”

GRP has so far delivered 570 homes across 10 sites within the borough. These include a mix of properties for affordable rent, shared ownership and open market sale. The partnership is also providing job and training opportunities – a minimum of 25% of which go to local people – and commits to spend a quarter of the supply budget with businesses within the borough.

The partnership has plans to build a further 169 homes over the next 12 months and is currently working at Trilogy III, in Bensham; The Cedars, in Birtley and the former Hookergate School site, in High Spen – as well as at the Freight Village development.

*Picture Caption: Daniel Dunbar, who is undertaking a multi-skills course; Sean Egan, Managing Director, Vistry North East; Kai Newbold, who is on a supported internship with Learning and Skills; Cllr John Adams, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Chair of governors at LearningSkills at Gateshead Council; Andy Hall, North East Regional Director with Home Group; Maddison Sullivan, undertaking a study programme in construction; Cllr Leigh Kirton, Cabinet Member for Economy and Communications with Julie and Graham Sanderson, Ross Sanderson’s parents.