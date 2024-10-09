RMT Trio Earn Associate Director Promotions

(from left) Chris Brown, Laura Weir and Jon Archer of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors

Three members of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors’ expert team have earned promotions into new senior roles.

Laura Weir, Chris Brown and Jon Archer have become associate directors at the Gosforth-based firm and have taken on additional responsibilities for the management of the independent business alongside their everyday roles.

Laura joined RMT in 2008 after returning to her native North East from Stirling, where she had studied for an accountancy degree before completing her professional qualifications with a local firm.

She is a senior member of RMT’s commercial services team, which provides guidance and advice to a wide range of companies in the North East and beyond to help their owners and directors achieve both their personal and commercial goals.

Chris has been with RMT for almost ten years and works within its specialist medical team, RMT Healthcare, which is one of the UK’s leading specialist medical and healthcare accountancy practices and the largest dedicated specialist team outside London.

Jon is a member of RMT’s audit department and joined the firm nine years ago as an audit senior before making his way up the ranks through a series of audit manager and senior manager roles.

A graduate of Durham University, he has worked in the professional services sector for 13 years and is a fully qualified member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales.

Laura Weir says: “When I was returning to the North East, I was looking for a well-established firm with a strong reputation for both its commercial success and workplace culture which would provide me with opportunities to develop my career and do engaging work with interesting clients.

“RMT ticked all those boxes at the time and has continued to do so as I’ve gained more experience and taken on greater responsibility for managing the team.

“Helping clients understand the practical impacts of the financial information we deliver is crucial in enabling them to use it as the basis for key decisions on their businesses’ future direction.

“Many of the clients that I took on when I first joined RMT are still clients today, which speaks volumes for both their enduring success and the quality of service that our team has provided to them over the years.”

RMT provides the full range of financial and business advisory services through its corporate finance, accountancy, specialist tax, medical & healthcare, and recovery & insolvency teams, and works with firms of all sizes both within and outside the North East.

Stephen Slater, director at RMT Accountants, adds: “Providing a clear pathway for our talented team members to develop their careers is a key part of the culture we’ve created here.

“Laura, Chris and Jon all thoroughly deserve their promotions, and we look forward to seeing them further develop their contributions to the practice’s success in their new roles.”