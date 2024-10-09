Millman scholar secures research job at Materials Processing Institute

(L-R) Aimee Hughes, Lauren Skidmore, Suson Ojo, and Billy Quartermain

Physics graduate Billy Quartermain has joined the Materials Processing Institute as a trainee researcher just three years after being awarded a Millman Scholarship.

The 22-year-old, from Redcar, received an annual £1,500 bursary for the duration of his degree, as well as completing paid summer work placements at the Middlesbrough-based Institute – a national and global centre for research and innovation across the foundation industries.

Billy, who attended Guisborough’s Prior Pursglove College before graduating from the University of York, said: “The scholarship is an amazing opportunity for students across the Tees Valley to increase their range of knowledge, while making a contribution to cutting-edge research.

“It’s opened up a whole new world for me, having been involved in multiple projects across the Institute’s various research groups which has boosted my confidence, supported my academic studies, and given me with an insight into the development of applications that can decarbonise industrial processes. I’m thrilled that the scholarship has led to a permanent position at the Institute, something which allows me to pursue my career here on Teesside.”

Lauren Skidmore has also recently completed her Millman Scholarship and has recently graduated from Teesside University where she studied BEng Civil Engineering. Lauren is now also working in Teesside for a civil engineering company.

The Milman Scholarship, run by the Materials Processing Institute in collaboration with the Worshipful Company of Armourers and Brasiers, is awarded annually to a deserving Tees Valley student studying or planning to study a materials, science, or engineering-related degree.

Recipients benefit from mentoring as well as access to the Institute’s world-leading facilities and expertise in advanced materials, industrial decarbonisation, the circular economy, and digital technologies.

This year’s Millman Scholar is Aimee Hughes, from Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough, who has just completed her first paid summer work placement. The 19-year-old, studying Mathematics at the University of Manchester, said: “While the financial support is important, the experience of working in the offices and labs is immeasurable.

“I’ve been working with the Digital Technologies Group, which is a perfect way to explore potential career paths. The work I’ve done with data is something I wouldn’t have experienced otherwise.”

The Institute’s promotion of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) extends beyond the scholarship. Susan Ojo was on the Year In Industry programme organised by the Engineering Development Trust, which gives students a unique opportunity to work alongside leading researchers. The 20-year, studying Chemical Engineering at Loughborough University, joined the Institute’s Sustainable Industry Group and was involved in various projects, including work on the development of the world’s first zero-emission cement.

She was so successful that the Institute invited her back for an additional summer internship. She commented: “My involvement with the Energy Decarbonisation Group is directly relevant to my studies and has helped me focus my career on renewables and sustainability. It has also improved my communication skills and ability to work collaboratively.”

Terry Walsh, CEO of the Materials Processing Institute, added: “The Institute is proud to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to nurturing and supporting the next generation of STEM leaders, particularly those from the Tees Valley.

“By providing such opportunities, the Institute not only supports students in their academic pursuits but also helps them transition into careers that they have developed skills and an understanding of. We have seen first-hand how the range of work experience opportunities available through the Millman Scholarship has helped students to understand better the areas in which they want to develop their careers”.

Applications are currently open for the 2025 Millman Scholarship. To find out more and to apply, go to https://www.mpiuk.com/millman-scholarships.htm