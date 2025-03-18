ROCK AND BLUES MUSIC GROWING IN APPEAL TO YOUNG AUDIENCES

UK audience research points to a resurgent interest from young people in rock and blues music. On the back of her current run of European tour dates, New York singer songwriter Sari Schorr has noticed a greater diversity of audiences attending her shows so, ahead of her UK dates, she commissioned market research to understand which genres of contemporary music young people under the age of 25 enjoyed listening to.

The poll revealed that 70% of people under 25 said they enjoyed some form of rock and pop music. 25% enjoyed classic rock, 31% indie rock and 10% blues. 12% were interested in discovering new rock bands.

Sari comments: “Ahead of my run of UK tour dates next month, it is welcome news that rock and blues has a placed in the hearts of young people. Given the challenges facing grassroots venues, I hope this interest translates into more people supporting local venues.”

“For my UK tour, I’m putting the live audience first this year. My new studio album is the best thing I’ve done but I want the people who support live shows to hear it first. New music has to be a thank you for those who stand up for artists and help keen local venues open. We will also be recording a live version of the new studio album during the tour and shooting single videos at several shows – so, in every sense, I’m hoping to walk the talk on supporting local venues and saying a big thank you to those music fans that help keep them open. And I look forward to meeting people at the shows that are new to the genre and maybe going to their first rock or blues show.”

Sari Schorr has collaborated with artists such as Walter Trout, Kiefer Sutherland, Marianne Faithfull and with Robin Trower charted a #1 Billboard album in the United States. Her UK tour dates for her Spring headline tour comprise of:

24 April – Derby, The Flowerpot

25 April – Buckley, The Tivoli

26 April – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

27 April – Newcastle, Zerox

29 April – Hull, New Adelphi Club

30 April – Glasgow, Stereo

1 May – Manchester, YES

2 May – Sheffield, Greystones

3 May – Norwich, Waterfront

6 May – Bristol, Louisiana

7 May – Cardiff, Acapela Studio

8 May – Bath, Chapel Arts Centre

9 May – Hastings, The Carlisle

10 May – London, Bush Hall

For information and tickets please visit: https://www.sarischorr.com/uk2025