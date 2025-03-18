The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology triumphs in extreme sub-zero tests

The new all-electric GLC enhances the established success model.

Driving safety and comfort soar to new heights even on snow-covered tracks

Exceptional efficiency and range proving under Arctic conditions.

Stuttgart/Arjeplog. The GLC has long reigned as the most popular SUV model from Mercedes-Benz and, in 2024, it was the brand’s best-selling series. Now, customers can anticipate an exciting addition: a new all-electric GLC will enhance the lineup. This GLC establishes a milestone for Mercedes-Benz. Moving forward, there will be a diverse array of powertrains to cater to all customer needs. Engineered as a battery electric vehicle (BEV), the new all-electric GLC incorporates the latest technology from the esteemed brand. In terms of performance, range, efficiency and charging speed, the electric GLC sets new benchmarks. Simultaneously, it delivers outstanding levels of versatility and practicality like its best-selling siblings.

Heavily camouflaged prototypes of the electric GLC recently embarked on rigorous winter trials in the polar regions of Sweden. Facing temperatures plunging well below freezing and conquering snow-covered roads, these test vehicles triumphed over the most formidable natural conditions with unwavering resilience and exceptional performance.

“Our new electric GLC is a car without compromises – and we test it just as uncompromisingly. During winter testing in Sweden,

our new, all-electric GLC demonstrated its reliability and robustness even under extreme conditions.

It represents innovation and quality – a fact we have proven in the Scandinavian winter.”

Christoph Starzynski, Vice President Overall Vehicle Development & Integration, Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Due to the highly efficient concept of the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz, new challenges arise during the cold season. Nevertheless, the all-electric GLC rises to the occasion, delivering high efficiency and practical range even in blisteringly low temperatures. Even on winter roads, it upholds the exceptional safety and driving comfort standards that customers have come to expect from Mercedes-Benz.

The new GLC with EQ Technology on ice and snow: confident handling and responsive all-wheel drive

During harsh winter testing in Swedish Arjeplog, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC showcased its exceptional ride and handling qualities, as well as superior traction on winter roads thanks to 4MATIC. The all-wheel-drive models feature a powerful front-axle drive unit, which can be swiftly engaged or disengaged using a Disconnect Unit (DCU) when needed.

To ensure optimal traction and driving stability on snow and ice, sensors detect spinning wheels and distribute torque according to the operating strategy. Since both electric motors are controlled independently, the driving force remains optimally maintained.

In the new, all-electric GLC, the entirely Mercedes-Benz-developed electric drive unit on the rear axle sets new benchmarks, delivering an impressive power. For exceptionally efficient energy use, both electric drive units are equipped with high-performance power electronics featuring cutting-edge silicon carbide inverters.

In addition to the sensitive and responsive all-wheel drive and precise steering, the new system also impresses on the Swedish tracks. This innovative braking system combines the previously separate components of the brake booster, master cylinder and ESP® control into a compact module, providing a confident brake pedal feel that delivers precise and consistent feedback.

The system meticulously optimizes the recuperation of braking energy, thereby augmenting the vehicle’s range. The concept guarantees that the driver consistently experiences a confident and transparent brake pedal feel, irrespective of whether braking is accomplished through recuperation or friction braking. Furthermore, the new braking system upholds the brand’s exceptionally high safety standards: In case of errors, the system reliably switches to the hydraulic fallback level, thereby always ensuring safe braking behavior.

Travel with ease: modern BEV technology for long driving range and quick charging stops

With its cutting-edge battery and drive technologies, the all-electric GLC achieves an impressive range even in very cold conditions. Among its technological marvels are the 800-volt architecture and sophisticated drive units featuring a two-speed transmission on the primary rear axle drive unit. This 800-volt system optimises both efficiency and performance, substantially reducing charging times.

Various iterations of high-voltage batteries will be available for the GLC. The premier battery variant will support DC charging with sustained rates of more than 320 kW[1]. Beyond their usable energy capacity, these batteries also differ in cell chemistry. The top-tier battery cells use anodes with silicon oxide blended into graphite, achieving exceptionally high gravimetric energy density. This allows for longer driving ranges and lighter batteries, enhancing vehicle efficiency and performance. Consequently, the GLC benefit from better fuel efficiency and greater practicality.

Even operation in the deepest wintry conditions, the all-electric GLC astounds with exceptional temperature comfort. The forthcoming model will be equipped as standard with an air-side heat pump. When it comes to heating the interior, this system utilises approximately one-third of the electrical energy that a comparable electric heater would consume to achieve the same output under identical conditions.

As a multi-source system, the heat pump can simultaneously harness three energy sources: waste heat from the electric-drive unit, waste heat from the battery and ambient air. The heat pump is part of the climate control system, which cools in the summer and heats in the winter. This approach allows the heat pump to facilitate exceptionally high charging performance by preconditioning the high-voltage battery to its optimal temperature range prior to fast charging. Concurrently, it aligns with Mercedes-Benz’s philosophy that efficiency should not compromise passenger comfort and well-being. Even during fast charging, the interior remains at a comfortable temperature – a development objective validated in Sweden’s polar region.

In Arjeplog and beyond: Mercedes-Benz’s Rigorous Testing Program

For decades, Mercedes-Benz has subjected each new model to the most extreme conditions near the Arctic Circle. As a result, the vehicles endure temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius as well as navigating snow-laden roads and traversing the sheer ice of frozen lakes. To facilitate this, the company operates a dedicated testing centre in Arjeplog, close to the Arctic Circle in Sweden. Beyond road testing in the far north, the centre features meticulously designed test tracks. These include challenging hill climbs with gradients up to 20 percent, test tracks with varying friction coefficients, handling courses and circular tracks on the nearly bare ice of the frozen lake, all of which impose significant demands on the drive and control systems.

To ensure the overall vehicle integrity, more than 500 individual tests are carried out as part of the trial program for a new Mercedes-Benz model. For electric vehicles, more than hundred drive-specific tests are added to the standard procedures, developed specifically for the new drive technologies. About two thirds of them specifically concern eDrive and charging. New challenges for an electric vehicle include the power output of the electric motor during a cold start with a chilled battery, range in customer driving conditions, handling of charging cables, preconditioning and the operating strategy including recuperation. Additionally, the specific tuning of driving dynamics and the ESP® system is crucial.

To test various customer requirements and charging profiles, the Arjeplog test centre offers the full range of charging options: from simple household outlets to wall boxes and fast-charging stations.

Systematic overall vehicle validation is a comprehensive measure in the development process of every Mercedes-Benz series, ensuring high-quality standards. In addition to winter testing, summer testing with intense sunlight and temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius is also conducted, for example in Arizona and South Africa.

Before a new vehicle goes into series production, it must meet the development standards and reliability defined by Mercedes-Benz. This happens in several steps: First, digital preliminary designs and simulations are conducted to prove the feasibility of the concept. Then, the individual components are validated on test benches or in corresponding test vehicles. For example, the durability of the drivetrain and axle parts is tested to ensure they last. Subsequently, the systems are tested and approved in the complete vehicle. The customer’s perspective is crucial: Even under extreme conditions and in all relevant usage scenarios, a Mercedes-Benz must be highly functional and reliable.

[1] The figures are preliminary. There are no binding WLTP values available yet.