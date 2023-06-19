Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrates bespoke at Salon Privé London

Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended celebrates UK public debut at Salon Privé London

An elegant Ghost will also be showcased at the event

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is delighted to return once again to one of the UK’s most exclusive concours events, Salon Privé. In recognition of the event, our talented Collective of designers, engineers and artisans, has created two remarkable commissions — a Phantom Extended, presented in Belladonna Purple and a Ghost in Sagano Green. These two vibrant motor cars will be on display for the duration of the event at the Royal Chelsea Hospital. I am looking forward to meeting our esteemed clients, dealers, friends of the marque and media at this year’s gathering. Their passion for unique luxury experiences and magnificent creations is stronger than ever, as demonstrated by these vivacious and spirited commissions.”

Boris Weletzky, Regional Director UK, Europe, Russia and Central Asia, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

From 20th April 2023, patrons of luxury will convene at Salon Privé, a highly exclusive Concours d’Élégance, in the grounds of Royal Chelsea Hospital, London. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will showcase two special commissions at the event – Phantom Extended and Ghost. Each of these commissions is indicative of Rolls-Royce’s peerless fluency in Bespoke and demonstrates the extensive scope of the marque’s craft, design and engineering competencies.

ROLLS-ROYCE PHANTOM SERIES II

Last year, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announced a new expression for Phantom and Phantom Extended — subtle, ‘light touch’ aesthetic enhancements to the world’s most luxurious motor car. The iconic Pantheon Grille has been further enhanced by a new polished horizontal line between the daytime running lights above the Pantheon Grille, giving the motor car a new assertive modernity. The headlights are graced with intricate laser-cut bezel starlights, creating a visual connection with the Starlight Headliner inside, and adding further surprise and delight to Phantom’s night-time presence.

Phantom Extended offers the indulgence of enhanced rear seating space with no compromise to Phantom’s driving dynamics. This motor car is an exquisite sanctuary, a heaven of serenity swathed in sumptuous design — a place where ideas flourish, greatest achievements are made and thoughts form. It is truly luxuriance expanded.

Following its global launch on the French Riviera last summer, Phantom Extended will make its UK public debut at this year’s Salon Privé in London; an exclusive Phantom Extended has been curated in recognition of this moment. Conveying the creativity, imagination and tradition that exists at the heart of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, a vibrant Belladonna Purple exterior is balanced by a Black leather interior with Grace White accents.

ROLLS-ROYCE GHOST

Launched in 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost, is the latest iteration of the most successful product in the marque’s storied 119-year history.

The exterior’s clean and simple form provides the perfect, pure canvas for personal expression. This particular commission is finished in Sagano Green and an Arctic White single coachline elegantly completes the exterior. Inside, the Serenity Green leather on the secondary panels, seat piping, seat belts and indicator stalks, echoes the exterior hue. Spanning the fascia and topping the centre console between the front seats is Obsidian Ayous with a rich open-pore texture that introduces a natural aura to Ghost’s contemporary cabin.

