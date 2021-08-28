Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the world’s pre-eminent super-luxury SUV, is the perfect vehicle for attending and enjoying pursuits in the countryside

Cullinan embodies an unequalled combination of luxury, practicality and versatility

Bespoke features, unique to Cullinan, ensure that clients are equipped for their adventures

The ongoing success of the world’s pinnacle marque is based on an intimate understanding of the unique lifestyles of its clients. Whether it be watching the ‘sport of kings’, fly fishing or driving out to the most rural of locations to capture stunning photography of beautiful landscapes on a drone, Cullinan is perfect for travelling to adventures. With its hand-crafted interior, Cullinan offers luxurious comfort and utility, without compromising on Rolls-Royce’s unstinting commitment to deliver the remarkable and push the boundaries of luxury. It is truly Effortless, Everywhere.

Since its launch in 2018, Rolls-Royce Cullinan has embarked on a remarkable journey. An all-terrain motor car that makes the idea of authentic, luxury off-road travel a reality for the first time. Named after the largest diamond ever discovered, which now resides in the British Crown Jewels, Cullinan makes luxury travel, whether it be driving over land, up rocky hills or through mud, Effortless, Everywhere. Tested to destruction all over the planet, Cullinan is an incredibly capable off-roader that sees the development of the ‘Magic Carpet Ride’ for off-road enjoyment.

The unequalled notions of practicality and luxury that Cullinan embodies, make it the ideal way to travel to, prepare for, and experience all the great outdoors has to offer. Its cavernous rear compartment makes Cullinan ideal for those intending to transport large items (or perhaps their dogs) to and from their adventures. For those wishing to carry long items back from their trip – whether it be polo mallets, or fly fishing rods – clients can electronically raise the boot floor to meet the seat base, allowing the items to slide through effortlessly.

Additionally, Cullinan can be fitted with a suite of Bespoke features, developed specifically for the many various lifestyles of its owners. The Viewing Suite, the Hosting Service and the Recreation Module offer Cullinan’s owner the flexibility and comfort to enjoy their chosen pursuits, entertain guests and take a moment to reflect on the day’s adventures.

Part of the enjoyment of a quintessential day out in the countryside is meeting with family and friends to watch a game unfold or an event take place. What better way to host and celebrate than by preparing and serving a drink from the Hosting Service, a permanent Bespoke feature, housed in the rear of your own vehicle? Suited to hosting up to eight adults, the Hosting Service marries craftsmanship, practicality and luxury, and comes complete with glassware and the utensils for creating and serving a refreshing beverage. Elegant highball glasses are adorned with discreet Rolls-Royce monograms whilst wooden cutting boards are made of the highest quality American walnut.

The Recreation Module, a motorised drawer cassette, designed to fit comfortably and invisibly into the luggage compartment of Cullinan, offers patrons the facility to enjoy a relaxing day out. At the touch of a button, the Recreation Module slides open to reveal equipment, accessories and paraphernalia personally configured according to clients’ wishes.

In addition to the Recreation Module, the rear compartment offers another Bespoke feature, unique to Cullinan – the Viewing Suite. Two rear facing seats are automatically deployed on either side of a cocktail table. The Viewing Suite is truly the best seat in the house, ideal for watching a game of polo or jotting down some notes on a Rolls-Royce Writing Pad, or simply taking time out to admire breath-taking views of the great outdoors.

With its unique Bespoke features, spacious interior, off-road capability and the opportunity to entertain guests in style, Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the ultimate way to experience and enjoy country and sporting pursuits.