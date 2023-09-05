Roofing firms praise Teesside International Airport’s commitment to using local contractors

Roofing firms TaperedPlus and NT Sweeting Roofing have praised Teesside International Airport’s commitment to using local contractors as part of ongoing transformation works.

Middlesbrough-based NT Sweeting Roofing were among several Tees Valley contractors brought in as part of an extensive project which involved the creation of a new viewing platform, ‘sky’ bar and office space in the terminal.

As part of the work to replace or restore dilapidated sections of the building, NT Sweeting Roofing brought in Stockton-headquartered flat roof specialists TaperedPlus.

It was tasked with designing and supplying a tapered roof to infill a courtyard as well as the existing surrounding structure to direct surface water away to drainage points to avoid pooling. Thermal insulation was also included to optimise energy efficiency and contribute to the building’s sustainability.

The design also had to consider roof-mounted plant equipment, incorporating a central gutter and tapered boards to disperse water towards guttering and drainage points

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Making sure our brilliant local businesses are the key drivers behind the work we’re doing right across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool has long been a top priority of mine.

“Using local companies like NT Sweeting Roofing and TaperedPlus demonstrates the capabilities and talent available locally to support our plans to transform Teesside International Airport. By supporting local contractors, we’re not only enhancing our airport’s infrastructure but we’re investing in the prosperity of our local economy and workforce.”

Neil Sweeting, director of NT Sweeting Roofing, added: ” We are thrilled to have been part of this project. Teaming up with TaperedPlus was instrumental in ensuring that we delivered a quality roofing solution for the building. They provided an excellent solution which made the completion of the job so much easier.”

Aman Chahal, Chief Executive of TaperedPlus, said: “We have a long history of working with NT Sweeting Roofing, and I was delighted to be brought in as a sub-contractor to design and supply the specialist materials for what was a complex section of the roof, which included a courtyard infill.

“It was also challenging in terms of overcoming the restrictions of working in an operational airport but despite this the work was completed on time.

“It shows the benefits of using local contractors, especially when the necessary expertise is here on the doorstep, and I wholeheartedly support Teesside International Airport’s commitment to creating local jobs and awarding contracts to local businesses wherever possible.”

