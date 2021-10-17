0% APR HP finance offer, or 2.9% APR representative PCP offer on new Tivoli

0% APR HP finance on new Korando or £2,000 off (FDC) on 4.9% APR representative PCP offer

4.9% APR HP and PCP offers on Rexton and Musso pick-up

Affiliate programme continues for key workers, construction staff and the rural community



SsangYong Tivoli

SsangYong Motors UK is delighted to announce its Q4 offers on its new generation Tivoli. There is a 0% APR representative HP deal available with the Tivoli EX model starting at £299 per month over 36 months with a £3,581 customer deposit. The new model Tivoli derivatives also see a 2.9% APR representative PCP offer starting at £199 per month for 48 months with a customer deposit of £140 with an optional final payment of £5,810.

The SsangYong Tivoli offers the perfectly capable all-round compact SUV with smart driving technology and advanced safety systems.

SsangYong Korando

From every aspect, Korando has an eye-catching design, with a powerful, sturdy stance that serves as a solid foundation for its superior ride and handling dynamics. Inside, the Korando impresses even further with its full digital cockpit interface and driver assistance technologies that are unrivalled in its class. Engineered for an active lifestyle, new Korando exceeds expectations by delivering spacious comfort, superior safety, class leading NVH and pure driving fun.

The Korando petrol offers a 4.9% APR representative PCP deal starting at £199 per month with a £3,943 customer deposit and £2,000 SsangYong deposit contribution with an optional final payment of £7,010. A 0% HP offer is also available on new Korando ELX with a £9,631 deposit, and payments across 36 months at £299 per month – the same offer applies across other vehicles in the range at varying prices.

SsangYong Musso

The Musso is a multi-award-winning, extremely competent, multi-purpose truck with SsangYong values to the core – comprehensively equipped, a sector leading 7-year/150,000-mile warranty. This quarter sees a 4.9% APR representative PCP offer from £299 per month over 48 months on the entry EX manual model with a customer deposit of £7,977 and an optional final payment of £6,310. Alternatively, a 4.9% APR representative HP offer is available from £299 per month over 60 months with a £10,269 customer deposit.

SsangYong Rexton

The flagship SsangYong Rexton, 4×4 magazine’s ‘Best Value 4×4 of The Year’, has a powerful 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine, offers a 3.5 tonne towing capacity, so is perfect for those who tow large caravans and trailers or need rugged off-road capability. As with Musso, this quarter for Rexton sees a 4.9% APR representative PCP offer with payments starting from £399 per month on the Ventura model for 48 months, with a customer deposit of £8,883 and an optional final payment of £14,210. The 4.9% APR representative HP offer starts from £479 per month for 60 months with a £12,448 customer deposit.

SsangYong Affiliate Programme

SsangYong Motors UK continues with its affiliate programme for key workers, the rural community and construction workers, offering large discounts on vehicles across the brand’s range. Offers are also available fo