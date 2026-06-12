Scopism and EXIN Launch SIAM Capability Models to Help Organizations Address Growing Skills Gaps

Scopism and EXIN have announced the launch of SIAM-specific capability models. This initiative introduces assessment and development pathways for Service Integration and Management (SIAM) professionals looking to assess, understand and develop their capabilities. This new initiative connects SIAM skills, assessment and career development within increasingly complex digital environments.

The launch features two connected initiatives, the first being SIAM capability models, which are now available in Astride, an online platform for assessing digital skills developed by EXIN and its mother company, Software Improvement Group (SIG). Secondly, the accompanying SIAM Skills Compendium recording created by Suzanne Galletly, Helen Nunn and Simone Jo Moore is now available.

The combined launch aims to support organizations in looking beyond theory towards practical capability development in SIAM. It also reflects the continued maturation of SIAM as a profession, with increasing focus on capability, career development and skills visibility.

Claire Agutter from Scopism said: “Scopism’s Global SIAM Survey research highlights the broad range of skills necessary to adopt SIAM successfully. Organizations need to be able to map their existing skills, identify gaps and put plans in place to close them. We’re very happy to have worked with EXIN to add SIAM roles and skills to Astride, which helps bring greater visibility and structure to this area.”

Suzanne Galletly from EXIN added: “With Astride SIAM we’re creating a practical new pathway for teams to understand their current capabilities and where they want to develop next. We recognise that skills have a major role to play in addressing many of the challenges organizations face today. Astride helps bridge the gap between theory and practical capability – and then specifically related to SIAM roles and skills.”

Scopism and EXIN have collaborated to introduce SIAM capability models into the Astride skills and assessment platform. It allows individuals to assess themselves against professional roles and competencies, understand capability gaps and discover relevant learning and development opportunities.

Scopism and EXIN worked with the SIAM community to develop the SIAM capability model led by Barry Corless, Helen Nunn and Wouter Knigge with input from other Scopism SIAM community contributors. The model was reviewed and tested with professionals across five separate organizations before launch.

Talking about the new SIAM capability model, Helen Nunn said: “Skills gaps and capability visibility are just two of many challenges organizations are facing as they tackle digital skills, supplier ecosystem complexity, AI governance and workforce transformation at scale.”

Barry Corless added: “This work started life as a career ladders model for SIAM but has evolved into much more than that. The framework allows us to explore existing capability against roles in a more structured way and see where the gaps really are.”

Individual modules cover AI governance and readiness, skills visibility, career pathways and workforce transformation. Together they support the broader need for stronger visibility of skills and capabilities across sectors.

Launching SIAM roles in Astride also supports skills conversations around:

Orchestrating complex supplier ecosystems.

Workforce transformation.

Skills visibility.

Career pathways in digital and service management.

The initial release includes two dedicated SIAM roles in Astride, alongside SIAM capability integration across 13 existing roles. Additional SIAM role development is already planned as part of the ongoing roadmap. You can find out more about Scopism and EXIN’s launch of SIAM in Astride here:

https://www.scopism.com/scopism-and-exin-launch-new-capability-models/