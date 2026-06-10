Million pound upgrade to Middlesbrough water supplies

A £1m investment in the quality and reliability of water supplies for people in Middlesbrough is moving into its next phase.

Northumbrian Water is carrying out the work in the area around Ormesby Bank.

Alongside larger water mains being replaced, pipework directly supplying more than 700 customers’ properties will be renewed over the course of the next five months, initially in the streets off Ormesby Bank.

During the next phase of the project, traffic lights will be required for around seven weeks, to ensure the replacement of pipes within Ormesby Bank itself can be carried out in a way that’s safe for the workforce and for motorists. This is set to begin on June 22 and Northumbrian Water has worked closely with Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council in the planning of this, with the timing aimed to coincide as much as possible with school holidays.

In total, more than 5.6km of pipework will be replaced.

The project is being delivered by the water company’s partner, United Infrastructure, and is part of a wider £74m investment in our water network across five years, which will see a total of more than 360km of older pipe replaced across the North East.

Brian Hardy, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “This investment will help ensure customers in the area have a reliable supply of tap water for years to come. We appreciate that it can be disruptive when we are working in people’s streets, and on a road like Ormesby Bank, and will work with our partners, and Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council, to mitigate the impact wherever possible.

“We would like to thank customers living in the area, as well as those motorists who pass through, for their patience and understanding while we carry out this important investment.”