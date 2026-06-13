Work begins on new 6.6km water pipe to boost supplies in rural North Northumberland

Northumbrian Water is investing £4m in new infrastructure to strengthen its network and improve the reliability and quality of water supplies for customers in Northumberland.

The work will involve installing a new 6.6km water pipe from Hedgeley Reservoir to the Wandylaw, North Charlton Reservoir as part of wider work to strengthen the water network in surrounding areas.

The additional water pipe will increase the capacity of the network, so that when demand for water is highest, customers can be more reliably served, reducing the need for emergency tankering during busy summer periods.

The improvements form part of the company’s wider, long‑term programme of investment to modernise its water infrastructure across the region.

Phase one of the work has started on site and is expected to be completed by summer 2027. The work is being carried out by Northumbrian Water’s supply partner, United Infrastructure.

To carry out the work safely and efficiently, a road closure will be in place from June 2026 to December 2026 along the C84 Playwell Road to Beanley Moor Junction.

Following this, a road closure will be in place from January 2027 to July 2027 along the C82 Hedgeley Crossroads to Eglingham Junction. A clearly signposted diversion will be in place until the work is complete.

Phase two of the work will follow on from this work and will take place in the fields from West Ditchburn to North Charlton.

This latest work represents the latest investment in upgrades to the area’s water network, following a recent £1.1m project to install 3.1km of water pipe from Eglingham Village to West Ditchburn.

Rachael Graves, Project Manager at Northumbrian Water said:

“This investment will help strengthen the water network serving the Eglingham and North Charlton area, improving reliability and helping us meet customer demand more effectively, particularly during the busy summer months.

“We know this type of work can cause disruption, especially in rural communities, and our teams will work as efficiently as possible to keep inconvenience to a minimum. We’d like to thank residents and road users in advance for their patience and understanding while these essential improvements are carried out.”