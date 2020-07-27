A North East company is emerging from the coronavirus crisis stronger than ever – and with plans to help businesses around the globe to revive and thrive.

Trident Manor, based at Business Central in Darlington, specialises in providing security, risk and crisis management services to organisations in America, Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

With clients as varied as the oil and gas industry to museums and the cultural sector, the Trident team helps to protect people, properties, information and reputations from all kind of threats that cause loss, harm or damage.

Now, the company has launched its own training academy which it plans to develop into a globally-recognised centre of excellence to equip organisations with the skills and knowledge they need to stay safe, increase resilience and protect their assets.

Trident Manor Training Academy will bring together experts from around the world to provide training on everything from preventing workplace violence to crisis & emergency management, whilst continuing to provide bespoke programmes.

Managing Director Andy Davis said: “COVID-19 has highlighted to organisations how important it is to consider the realistic threats to their business and what steps can be taken to mitigate the risks they pose so they can flourish with minimal disruption. Developing inhouse capabilities is the most effective way to manage risk, especially at a time when resources are limited, so first-class learning is a must.

“We are proud of the educational programmes we have already provided to clients and now is the time to use our expertise to help others to protect their assets and increase their resilience. We’re incredibly excited to announce the opening of our training academy and to expand our business further over the coming months.”

Andy established Trident Manor in 2013 after gaining unique skills and experience working within the UK military, police service, as a diplomat for the Foreign Office and as head of security for a multi-billion dollar corporate in the Middle East.

Realising the demand from organisations for risk management, Andy decided to return to his hometown of Darlington to establish Trident Manor. The business currently employs a team of four at its headquarters in Business Central, as well as associate trainers and consultants from around the world. He is now gearing up to create new jobs.

Andy said: “We’ve worked in over 30 countries and engage some of the best trainers in the world including bodyguards, maritime experts, driving instructors, and personal safety specialists. No matter what a business does, we can help to protect its assets, allowing it to grow.

“Many people said it would be difficult to set up this kind of company outside of London but I’m pleased to say we’re proving them wrong. We’ve had year-on-year growth and our organisation is continuing to develop global partnerships that will benefit the region in the form of opportunities.

“Business Central’s facilities and location next to the train station have, without a shadow of a doubt, contributed massively to our success. There’s nowhere we’d rather be and the good news is we have the option to grow into a bigger office as we expand without moving address.”

Trident Manor Training Academy will deliver accredited and bespoke training to regional, national and international organisations at Business Central, at clients’ venues and online.

Vanessa Wood, Centre Manager at Business Central, said: “We’re delighted to be part of Trident Manor’s continued international success and look forward to supporting the team as they gear up for the next phase of growth. It’s a real coup for us to have attracted such a leading expert in this field and Business Central and Darlington stand to benefit further from an elevated profile as more international training takes place here.”

As well as 60 offices to rent, Business Central offers coworking space and virtual office services for those who don’t require dedicated space but want a vibrant business community and professional address. Tenants have access to business support advisers throughout their entrepreneurial journey.